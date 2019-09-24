Venice Challenger Baseball hosted its season-opening game on Saturday at Chuck Reiter Field to the delight of its ever-growing participants.
A week after rain and lightning postponed the originally scheduled opening day, the league opened its 23rd season this past weekend.
Since 1998, Venice Challenger Baseball has provided the opportunity for physically and mentally challenged children and adults to play the sport of baseball in a safe and positive environment.
It's grown from just a handful of original players and coaches to include 137 players, along with several regular volunteers and coaches. Students from Venice High School can often be found enjoying the game with Challenger players, most athletic teams on campus dedicate at least one Saturday a year to help out.
This past Saturday, it was the Indians cross country team that assisted Challenger players in a game of baseball.
Venice Challenger Baseball hosts games at 5 p.m. every Saturday through the fall season at the Chuck Reiter Little League fields on the island of Venice. The league is still fundraising for a new stadium -- scheduled to open next year -- that better accommodates its players.
Anyone who wants to donate to the cause or volunteer for a game can learn more at venicechallengerbaseball.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.