Following the first-ever state championship season for the Venice boys swim team, two Indians were honored for their efforts.
Fourth-year coach Jana Minorini, who has led both the boys and girls swim teams to district titles for four years in a row, was named the 3A Coach of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers on Thursday.
Joining Minorini in taking home an award was Venice junior swimmer Arik Katz, who was named the 3A Boys Swimmer of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers.
Katz took home the gold medal at the 3A state meet in the 500-meter freestyle this year, and has already swam in international events, such as competing in the Junior Pan-Pacific Championships in Fiji this past summer.
Check out the Venice Gondolier Sun on Wednesday, Dec. 19 for the full story on Minorini and Katz.
