Venice swim coach Jana Minorini remembers what her team looked like when she took over as the Indians coach four years ago.
It was nothing compared to what it is now.
In the four years since Minorini was hired to coach both the boys and girls swim teams, a new standard has been set.
Both the boys and girls teams have won their district for four consecutive years, and the boys recently raised the bar even higher, taking home the 3A state title this season.
The team has grown to 55 swimmers as word has spread of the success of the Venice swim team.
“We just had our banquet a couple weeks ago and I was going through the stats of what we were able to accomplish,” Minorini said. “When my seniors were up there, we talked about what their four years of high school swimming have looked like because this was my fourth year as head coach.
“We talked about what the size of our team looked like, what our expectation was, and what our accomplishment was. And now, coming into year four, we looked at those same things and we’ve doubled in size and doubled our accomplishments. So that in itself is pretty cool, knowing that I’ve built a program where kids are buying in, want to keep swimming and want to come over and swim for me.”
For her efforts, Minorini was named the 3A Coach of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers last week. Along with Minorini, Venice junior Arik Katz was also recognized, bringing home the 3A Boys Swimmer of the Year Award.
Katz was routinely one of the Indians’ best swimmers this season, winning the gold medal for the 500-meter freestyle at the 3A state meet and bringing home second in the 200-meter freestyle.
As far as Minorini is concerned, Katz being honored with this award is a sign of things to come for the junior.
“He’s a phenomenal swimmer, and an amazing individual,” Minorini said of Katz. “To be only a junior and accomplish what he did at state, I’m just so excited for him.
“Obviously, he’s listed on the national team. Not every good swimmer can perform like he does at his level. He’s already been exposed to a lot more of what’s past high school swimming. He’s on track to be swimming in college and internationally, potentially making an Olympic team one year.”
The addition of Katz to the Venice swim team from Riverview this year was one of the products of the program Minorini has built at Venice High.
Katz, who said he needed a “change of pace” in joining the Indians, didn’t need long to fit in with his team thanks to Minorini’s warm personality.
“She’s one of those people you meet for the first time and it’s like you’ve known her your entire life,” he said.
“She’s just so personable and friendly and helpful. She makes this all enjoyable and fun. It brings everyone together.”
With another year left at Venice, Katz will continue to work on his swimming in events such as the 500-meter freestyle, or what he considers his best event, swimming the mile.
“I swim a 15:10 in that, I think,” Katz said of his mile time.
“It’s terrible, but that’s what I swim. In a short- course pool, it’s 66 laps. It’s insane. You just do a lot of long, boring sets. It’s kind of terrible, but it’s what I became good at, so I stuck with it.”
As Minorini and swimmers like Katz continue to help build the Venice swim program into something to behold, one can only imagine what the fourth-year coach will be saying to her swimmers four years from now at the end-of-year banquet.
“Consistency is key,” Minorini said.
“I think it’s important for them to know I’m here. This is what I do, this is where I want to be. I hope that can continue and those guys coming up in middle school see what we’re doing and know what to expect when they get to Venice.”
