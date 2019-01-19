For the way the Venice boys soccer team’s season started, who could blame the Indians for feeling optimistic?
Venice (4-13-1) lost 10 of its first 12 games, but has found a recipe for success over the past week.
Friday night, the Indians finished off their best week of the season with their regular season finale, a 2-1 win over the Raiders at Riverdale High School.
Though they began the week with a 3-1 loss to Sarasota, a 0-0 tie against Riverview, a tight 2-0 loss to district-leader Palmetto and Friday night’s win have turned things around for Venice at the right time.
“Based off last night, yeah we’re turning it around,” Venice associate head coach Greg Atkin said. “Against Palmetto, the top seed in our district, we had the best two chances to score. On both of their goals we just fell asleep for a second.
“Tonight was another battle and we scored two good goals.”
Though offense was hard to come by on Friday night, the Indians got on the board early — beginning with a well-placed pass from Donovan Milano.
Milano’s kick found Conner Anderson right in front of the net and the junior sent the pass into the net with a header.
However, each side struggled to get into rhythm following the opening score.
Riverdale slightly out-shot Venice, 8-6, in the first half as good looks were hard to come by.
The Indians eventually allowed a goal as a foul just outside of the box set up Raiders player Abel Vargas with a free kick that he shot around the Venice defense and into the net.
Venice would allow one more free kick from similar range, but Riverdale couldn’t connect.
With about five minutes to go and the score still tied at 1-1, the Indians found an opening.
A quick throw in caught Riverdale off guard and the ball deflected off the defender, freeing up Indians player Max Mergos with only the goalkeeper standing in his way.
The sophomore bolted down the right side of the field and buried the ball in the bottom right corner of the net for the game-winning goal.
“I had a player on my back, and I knew I had to get the shot off quick,” Mergos said. “The far post was covered by their keeper and the only place I could put it was bottom right, so I took it with my right and got it in.”
The score couldn’t have come at a much better time for the Indians, as it sent them home with a win and ended the regular season on a good note.
With a district quarterfinals playoff matchup looming on Thursday against Charlotte, Venice is hoping it can turn its good week into some postseason success.
“How our season started was kind of rough,” Mergos said. “But we’re getting it back. We’re getting stronger every game and every practice. Hopefully in playoffs we can get something done.”
