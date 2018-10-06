Homecoming night for the Venice football team began with Indians alum and Super Bowl champion Trey Burton escorting the captains out for the opening coin toss to the roaring approval of the home crowd.

The good feelings wouldn’t stop there for Venice (5-1), as the Indians had no trouble dominating 2A defending state champs Champagnat Catholic, 58-6, at Powell-Davis Stadium on Friday night.

“It’s awesome that Trey takes time out of his schedule to come back here and give back to our community,” Venice coach John Peacock said.

“That’s what makes him special. That’s why the kid was special when he was here, and it’s why he’s special now. There’s a million other things he could’ve been doing, but to come back here on Friday night just to be here is unbelievable.”



Following the coin toss, it took just one drive for Venice to take control of the game. After receiving the opening kick, the Indians marched down the field with four rushes for 50 yards from Brandon Gregory and 3-of-3 passing by quarterback Hayden Wolff. Gregory finished the drive with a 14-yard rushing touchdown, and Venice was off to the races. The Indians kept the offense churning throughout the first half, scoring five more times on two passes from Wolff, a run from Wolff and two runs by backup quarterback Nico DallaCosta. The first downs and touchdowns kept piling up as Gregory rushed 14 times for 141 first-half yards and Wolff was 17-of-24 passing for 142 yards. For as much as the Indians offense was in sync, the defense put together perhaps even a more impressive performance. Playing with the starters, Venice shut out Champagnat Catholic, and allowed the Lions to gain just 69 yards of total offense in the first half. "I'm very confident in this defense," cornerback Christian George said. "We have a great defensive line. Our linebackers are very disciplined. We have one of the best safeties in the county. I'm confident. We could take this all the way." By the time halftime came around, Venice owned a 43-0 lead, and a running clock was enacted for the second half. Though the backups on defense allowed the Lions to open the second half with a touchdown, the difference was far too much to make up. Leading by close to 40 points, Wolff sat on the bench for the second half, and DallaCosta had his chance to shine. The junior quarterback added to his two first-half rushing touchdowns with another pair in the second half, running in touchdowns from 52 yards out and from 16 yards out. He also completed a pair of two-point conversions to add to his career night. "I've never been in this position before, and I'm glad the coaches gave me a shot," DallaCosta said. "You always have it in the back of your mind that you could have a big game, and coming out here and getting it done with the kind of win we put up, it feels great." With a bit of an early ending, the Indians celebrated their win by sitting together in the end zone while watching the band perform its Homecoming routine. For Venice, it was one of the last opportunities to play at home in the regular season, as the Indians will travel to North Port, Sarasota and then Palmetto before returning home for the regular season finale against Manatee.