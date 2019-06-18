As most Venice High students spend their summers relaxing with friends or away on vacation, the athletes stay right at work.
This is especially true for the Venice football team, which weathers the morning heat to practice for three hours Monday through Thursday.
“It’s mostly a mental thing,” running back Brian Taylor said of making it through summer conditioning. “You’ve gotta be ready for it. You have to be prepared for adversity and everything that comes your way.
“Once you see the man next to you working hard, you have to work just as hard as him. Everyone’s hurting out here, so we just gotta push through that and step it up.”
After weeks of conditioning and training, the Indians will get to showcase their progress with a pair of upcoming 7-on-7 competitions on the Venice High campus.
7-on-7 competitions are watered down football games — featuring no offensive or defensive line, two-hand touch instead of tackling, a running clock and no referees.
The first will be today at 10 a.m. against Port Charlotte, and the second will take place on Tuesday, June 25 at 9 a.m. featuring Plant, Charlotte, Palmetto, Largo, North Port and Island Coast.
As the summer goes on, the roster — and depth chart — is coming into focus for the Indians.
Quarterback Nico DallaCosta has won the starting job, and after a brief stay at Venice, quarterback Gabe Weldon has transferred to another school — leaving just DallaCosta and rising-sophomore Carson Smith at the position.
“I’ve gotta stay hungry,” DallaCosta said. “Coach always brings up last year when I wasn’t really playing much and how hungry I was to play. I’ve gotta keep that hunger and use that to make myself and everyone else on this team better.
“I have to start leading this team. We have some great leaders already, but I feel like I can really take over that role for this team.”
In the secondary, the Indians lost safety and 2018 Team MVP Noah Carr to graduation, but have gained two talented move-ins: rising-junior cornerbacks Steffan Johnson (North Port) and Charles Brantley (Riverview).
Johnson made a good impression with coaches in spring ball and recently received his first offer from West Virginia State. Brantley tied the Riverview school record for interceptions with nine last year, along with 58 tackles. So far, he’s announced offers from Florida State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Kansas.
“We had a few kids move in to Venice who we’re excited about,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We have (Brantley), who just got a Florida State offer at cornerback. He’s here and we’re really excited about that. He’s gonna add to our secondary, and that’s another skill guy we can count on.”
Venice will have the chance to evaluate its new additions over the next two weeks in the two scheduled 7-on-7’s as well as monitor the progress of DallaCosta and the receivers.
Though the results don’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, the Indians are never a team to back down from a challenge.
“I’m looking to get better every day,” DallaCosta said. “Obviously we want to win 7-on-7’s even though they don’t really mean anything, so to speak.
“But I’m a competitor and I want to win whatever I do.”
