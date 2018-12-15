The 2019 high school football season is still eight months away, but the Venice football team took a big step toward repeating as district champions on Friday.
The Florida High School Athletic Association released its new football classifications for the 2019 and 2020 seasons on Friday morning, and who could blame Venice fans for feeling optimistic?
Making up 7A District-10 are the Indians, the Manatee Hurricanes, the Sarasota Sailors and the Lakewood Ranch Mustangs.
With no discredit to Manatee, it would come as a shock if Venice isn’t widely regarded as the heavy favorite among those teams.
Lakewood Ranch was winless in 2018 and looks to be a ways away from competing for a playoff spot any time soon.
Sarasota is also in the rebuilding stage, going 2-8 this season under first-year coach Spencer Hodges. No matter Hodges’ best efforts, the Sailors likely won’t be a threat in the coming years, either.
Manatee, however, will be the lone team standing in Venice’s way.
The Hurricanes and Indians have had a friendly rivalry dating back to the early 2000’s when the schools used to be in the same district. Though the series has gone back-and-forth, Venice has owned Manatee as of late — winning each of the last three matchups (44-13 in 2018, 42-14 in 2017 and 42-7 in 2016).
Along with the relative ease of their district opponents, there are some other notable factors in the Indians’ new district.
Venice’s district has now dropped from six teams to four teams, meaning there are now two more available games to be scheduled against non-district teams — providing ample opportunity for coach John Peacock to schedule tough teams and earn more points for playoff seeding.
And it seems Peacock has jumped at the opportunity, tweeting out on Friday afternoon that he has already scheduled Venice to play IMG this season.
Another interesting note is the departure of Braden River from district play.
For four years straight, Venice and Braden River have endured a fierce rivalry that even extended to off-field finger pointing and accusations.
But now, Braden River has been sent to 6A and will compete in 6A District 12 with area schools such as Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Palmetto and Southeast.
After eight matchups in four years between the Indians and Pirates (including one playoff game each year), the only way that the two schools will play each other going forward is if the two coaches schedule it in the regular season.
That’s both a good and bad thing for the two schools.
While the games were some of the best, if not the best, in Southwest Florida each year, the passion also brought out some unsightly behavior as well.
Both teams have spent the past four years accusing each other of rules violations — resulting in multiple suspensions and fines brought down on both schools.
Most recently, Peacock told the FHSAA about illegal spring practices that Braden River was holding. The Pirates were fined and forced to forfeit their spring season.
Pirates coach Curt Bradley fired back by accusing Peacock of promoting racist behavior through social media. Peacock was subsequently fired, and then rehired about a month later.
Then, over the summer, Braden River and Bradley found themselves in trouble after using the video recruiting service Hudl to access game and practice tapes of other area teams.
It’s safe to say that despite how good the games were, it’s probably for the best that these two schools are separated.
There’s still much time remaining before the season begins, and a few openings in the schedule for Peacock to fill out, but one thing is certain — Venice’s path to the playoffs got a whole lot easier this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.