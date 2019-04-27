Venice High School is in need of a new girls basketball coach after the school accepted the resignation of former girls basketball coach Joel Holloway.
School administrators said that Holloway “stepped down to pursue other opportunities” on Thursday in a press release sent out to local media.
This comes after months of fielding complaints from parents of the Lady Indians.
The issues one parent had with the former coach became public in early March when Troy Dooling brought his complaints before the Sarasota County School Board.
“I have written every board member on this issue of my daughter being bullied by a coach and the threats that followed by the coach, the athletic director and a vice principal,” Dooling said at a Sarasota County School Board meeting. “I received one response and it basically said, ‘I’m sorry the coach upset your daughter, but the school will have to handle this.’
“This is the same school and administration that had already threatened consequences if we spoke out on this matter. That did not give me confidence this would be dealt with, but just swept under the rug as it has with other parents.”
For several parents, who also brought their complaints to the Venice Gondolier Sun, the final straw was Venice’s season-ending loss to Lakewood Ranch in the quarterfinals of the district tournament on Feb. 4.
The final gameWhen the Venice girls basketball team began the district playoffs, there were clear signs of a problem.
Not only were the Lady Indians’ leading scorers — Miranda Hoffer and Ellie DiGiacomo — on the bench to start the game, but regular starter Kirstin Dooling wasn’t even suited up to play against Lakewood Ranch.
Though Venice had beaten the Mustangs, 58-47, two weeks earlier, the Indians were easily eliminated from the playoffs that night.
Asked after the game why his two best players were benched, Holloway said he had ‘no comment’ on the issue. The former coach also declined to be interviewed for this story.
However, the benchings were a punishment for a social media post and the defense of it, according to Kirstin Dooling.
“They did not care what he thought,” she said. “They were saying how it’s unfair, and he didn’t like that. He didn’t like that they wouldn’t take his side. Some of the girls on the team showed him the team group chat conversation.
“I sent, ‘I’m sorry, but I’m not gonna let him do this to me. If he’s gonna kick me off the team for what I have to say about him, by all means he can. This is how I feel. I’m not gonna take it back, because I mean it.’”
The social media postKirstin Dooling reached her breaking point when she sat on the bench for much of Senior Night — a 62-9 win over Sarasota Christian where the outcome did not affect playoff standings.
Kirstin said she and several of the seniors sat on the bench as parents yelled from the stands demanding for the seniors to get their spotlight.
“There were girls on the bench crying,” Troy Dooling said of senior night. “It’s a night for them and the girls are just sitting there crying. There were about 30 of us in the stands chanting, ‘Play the seniors. Play the seniors.’ And he wouldn’t even look up at anybody.”
After the game, Kirstin Dooling took to social media to vent.
“I used to be in love with this game but my coach killed my passion for this game and it’s the worst feeling you could possibly feel,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’ve been playing this game since I was in the 6th grade. It’s my senior year, it was supposed to be the best but thanks to the worst coach ever he made it a living hell for all 6 of us seniors.”
That post, along with a profanity-laced post on Instagram, found its way to Holloway through teammates, according to Kirstin Dooling.
According to Kirstin, Holloway and Venice High administrators then told her to delete the post or she would not be allowed to compete for the school’s track and field team this spring.
Despite initial resistance, Kirstin deleted the post and wrote Holloway an apology. But she was still kicked off the team for the season-ending game, and teammates were punished for defending her, according to Kirstin.
The falloutNow with several players, parents and grandparents upset with how the conclusion of the season was handled, complaints began to flood in to the Venice Gondolier Sun.
Though several people reached out with concerns, all but the Doolings chose to remain anonymous for fear of retribution or consequence from the school.
While the season ended in early February, parents continued to call and email the Gondolier Sun through the month of March.
As more and more parents came forward to Venice High administrators, the school began an investigation.
“Complaints were made against Coach Holloway and the school district is taking them seriously, as we do all complaints against staff,” Venice principal Eric Jackson wrote in an email to the Gondolier Sun on March 15. “At this time, there is an ongoing investigation, which will remain open in an effort to receive as much pertinent information as possible to render an informed and fair decision. We are hopeful the investigation will conclude soon so that the girls’ basketball program at Venice High School can continue to move forward and they can build upon their accomplishments from this past season.”
But the end-of-season problems were just the tip of the iceberg for Kirstin Dooling, who said she has been upset with Holloway all season.
She said the coach would often spend practices and halftimes of games screaming at the team until players began to cry.
From her perspective, the only solution was to find a new coach to lead the girls basketball team.
“I think he should be fired because no one deserves to be treated like this,” she said. “No one deserves to be treated the way that he treated all of us. No one would say anything about it, and I just got to the point where I couldn’t hold back and I just let everything out.”
