By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Writer
Lydia Vaccaro was the lone Venice girls golfer at the regional tournament in 2018, but this year she’s hoping for some company.
There are plenty of reasons for the Lady Indians to believe the rest of the team will join her, thanks to returning senior co-captain Amelia Valery and sophomores Julia Lewicki and Elizabeth Ireland.
“It was intimidating honestly, because I was the only one there from our team,” Vaccaro said of her regional appearance. “It was weird seeing everyone else on their teams and me just being there with my coach and my parents. It was hard, but it was fun.
“I’m trying to go to states this year. But I’d really like to go with my team this time.”
Though Venice lost Arayah Harliss, it’s already shown enough depth to be one of the area’s top teams — with victories over Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Braden River to open the year at 3-1.
“They’re a year older and their leadership is a year older,” second-year coach Cary Willgren said. “Most of them played a lot in the offseason. I think they have a shot to get out of districts and on to regionals. From there, you never know what’s gonna happen.”
To prepare them for the road ahead, Willgren has scheduled tough matches at a variety of golf courses so his team is experienced and ready come postseason time. He also places an emphasis on the team’s short game, especially putting.
Along with focusing on the game, Willgren has also made an effort to bring the group closer together — holding team dinners and encouraging them to bond.
If everything goes according to plan, there will be more than just one Indians golfer surviving beyond the district tournament.
“We’re like a big group of dysfunctional sisters out here,” Valery said. “It works out well, and I love to play with them.
“I’m really excited for districts because we have a new one and it’ll be interesting to see how we place. I think we can make it past districts as a team for sure.”
Charlotte
Coach Josh Hoffart (7th year)
Key losses: Becky Davis, Adrienna Escarziga
Key players: Madison Wiley, Delaney Bennett
Powered by state qualifier and Sun Co-Player of the Year Becky Davis, the Lady Tarpons advanced to regionals as a team in 2018.
Though the team has lost Davis to graduation and would-be No. 3 player Adrienna Escarziga — who moved out of state — Hoffart expects his team to be competitive in the area by season’s end.
Senior Madison Wiley is entering her fourth year with the team and will be the Tarpons captain. Playing out of the No. 2 position will be another senior in Delaney Bennett. Along with fellow returner Rachel Walker, Charlotte should be able to withstand the loss of Davis.
“It’ll be an interesting year,” Hoffart said. “With the new district, we’ll be playing some schools we’ve never played before. But we’ll be competitive. I’m hoping we advance to regionals again.”
Lemon Bay
Coach Darrell Roach (25th season)
Key losses: Meadow Southworth, Ali Pappalardo
Key players: Christain Chandler, Hailey Lainhart
The Lemon Bay girls golf team has been a force in the area for much of Coach Roach’s 25 years at the helm. The Lady Mantas won their 13th district tournament and 15th county championship last year behind the leadership of Co-Sun Player of the Year Meadow Southworth and returnees Christain Chandler and Hailey Lainhart — this year’s co-captains.
Though losing Southworth certainly hurts, the team should once again compete in its district.
“We hope to continue to improve as the season progresses, and repeat as district and county champions this year,” Roach said.
North Port
Coach Mark Kemble (3rd season)
Key losses: None
Key players: Kaitlyn Rogers, Sydney Stephenson, London Buckley, Madison Balser
The Bobcats retained the core of their team, who were all freshmen on the varsity team last season. Kemble is hoping the group can grow together and improve year after year.
With the experience of a full season and a summer of work at their disposal, North Port is hoping to advance a player or two to the regional tournament.
“The girls are much improved this year with a tremendous amount of youthful enthusiasm,” Kemble said. “I’m looking forward to coaching them for the next three seasons since they are all sophomores.”
Port Charlotte
Coach Katie Root (10th year)
Key losses: Shaelyn Taylor
Key players: Sara Tirb, Emma Jurisko, Abigail Barkley
Like several area teams, Port Charlotte is looking to move forward without last season’s No. 1 player in Shaelyn Taylor.
The Lady Pirates advanced to regionals last season, something they’ve done several times under coach Root. However, the path back might be a little more difficult as they enter a competitive district which includes Charlotte.
“That’s kind of a question mark coming into the season,” Root said. “I think this team has enough experience where I think we can be competitive in our district and hopefully move on to regionals. That’s really my goal for this team.
