After playing a handful of games over the weekend in a camp at Florida Gulf Coast University, the Venice High boys basketball team wrapped up another round of games at the Summer Shootout at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers on Tuesday.
It's a grueling stretch for the Indians, playing 12 games in four days or so. But with each matchup comes valuable experience for a young group.
"The players are getting tired, the coaches are getting tired," Venice coach John Flynn said. "It's always great competition, and that's why we come. We want to play the best schools. We don't play again until the end of the month, so we need to get our work in now."
Venice graduated 16 players in the past two seasons including all-around athlete Chason Rockymore this past year.
That creates a path for a group of young talent to step in and give the Indians solid minutes.
"We have a couple of sophomores that are gonna be good," Flynn said. "For our young kids, we want them to be fundamentally strong. We have to work — skill work, ball handling. We try to get them better and then see what they look like from the end of July to maybe November when you open up. You hope you make some progress."
Among those young guns is Jayshon Platt, who was a force offensively in Venice's game against South Fort Myers in the shootout on Tuesday.
Platt was called up to varsity midway through last season and is looking to build up his game during the offseason.
"It's just about playing, learning and seeing what I can get better at over the summer and going into the season," Platt said. "It's just about knowing we have to play with the bigger guys and have to be stronger."
Venice got a nice 62-45 win over South Fort Myers in the first of three games on Tuesday, but that isn't really anything special in these camps. Flynn is more worried about executing whatever plan the coaching staff puts in place each day.
That means working on specific techniques and running different offensive and defensive sets from day to day.
"We work on specific things and personnel so we can get a feel for what it will look like in the fall," Flynn said. "It's about evaluation, it's about a really good kid that needs to maybe work on his left hand or a pull-up jumper. The score means nothing.
"And I have Charlotte and Fort Myers in my district, so we have to get really good, really fast."
Flynn has also gotten feedback from other coaches on how his players are improving.
"Me and (Tom) Massolio and Greg (Coleman) from Lehigh were talking and were all saying, 'I thought that guy was a little better,'" Flynn said. "It kind of helps to evaluate. They'll ask me different things like, 'What did you run?' It's a nice brotherhood of guys."
Also participating in the Summer Shootout are Charlotte, DeSoto County and Community Christian. Wednesday will be a two-bracket tournament with seeding depending on records over the first two days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.