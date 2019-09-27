The Venice football team did all it could to get the taste of losing out of its mouth on Friday night against the Sarasota Sailors.
A week after snapping their 11-game winning streak over Riverview, the Indians left no room for a comeback against the Sailors — allowing no offensive touchdowns as they cruised to a 42-7 win at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.
“We were all kind of pissed off this past week, losing a game we thought we could win,” Venice senior quarterback Nico DallaCosta said. “It’s a district game and we put up a ton of points and held them to just seven. It was really a great team effort all-around.”
Though Sailors running back Brian Battie answered the Indians opening score with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, that was all the scoring Sarasota could muster.
Venice (3-2, 1-0) retook the lead with two long touchdown passes — one from 39 yards and one from 28 — from Nico DallaCosta to Malachi Wideman to give them a 21-7 cushion heading into halftime.
Out of the half, it took just a few minutes for the Indians to put the game away.
A 37-yard Wideman catch down the right sideline set up the Indians in good field position, and they took advantage. Myles Weston caught a pass from DallaCosta inside the 10-yard line, but fumbled it forward into the end zone, where tight end Garrett French pounced on it for a score.
Then Chuck Brantley intercepted Sarasota fill-in quarterback Travis Tobey over the middle.
Venice soon scored on a run by Da’Marion Escort to go up 35-7 to put the game out of reach.
Escort ran in his second score of the night with 11:31 to go — starting a running clock and getting the Indians back in the win column.
Key plays: Charles Bowens recovered Sarasota’s fumbled snap at the Sailors’ 44-yard line on the first drive of the game, setting up Venice with a short field. Keeping the ball on the ground, Venice capped off the drive with a 3-yard TD run by Brian Taylor to take the lead.
Sarasota wasted no time answering Venice’s initial score as running back Brian Battie returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to knot the game up at 7-7.
However, the Sailors struggled to contain Malachi Wideman.
Indians quarterback Nico DallaCosta found him twice for deep scores in the second quarter — one for 38 yards in which he outraced the Sarasota secondary, and one for 28 yards in which he out-jumped two Sailors defenders.
Key stats: It was hard for Sarasota to contain Malachi Wideman. The senior receiver finished with six receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
The Indians moved the ball well on the ground, too. Six Venice ball-carriers combined for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 48 carries.
Playing without their starting quarterback, the Sailors needed to get their offense going on the ground, but couldn’t. Battie was held to 76 yards on 13 carries and fill-in Tobey had nowhere to run all night — finishing with 11 carries for -22 yards, including two sacks.
What it means: Aside from allowing Battie to return a kick for a score, the Indians outplayed Sarasota for most of the night.
Coming off a tough last-minute loss to Riverview, this is exactly the performance Venice was looking for as it moves to 1-0 in district play.
But it won’t be easy to build a winning streak as St. Frances Academy of Baltimore — the second ranked team in the nation — comes to Venice next Friday for the Indians’ homecoming game.
Quote: “We were embarrassed from losing last week. But we came out with a mission, and we’re going to be on a mission for the rest of the season, beginning with St. Frances next week.” — Venice coach John Peacock
