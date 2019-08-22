It seems like the Venice football team loses a deep crop of talent every year, but the Indians haven’t missed the playoffs under the leadership of John Peacock.
The expectations remain high in 2019 despite losing 30 seniors from last season including starters at each position group. The new players will be tested from the get-go as the Indians host IMG Academy in Week 1 (Aug. 23) and will host another national powerhouse in St. Frances Academy of Maryland (Oct. 4).
However, Venice is ready for the challenge — boasting a deep receiving corps, the most talented secondary it’s ever had and a running back who ran for nearly 200 yards on Lakeland in the spring game.
“We always have a chance to be great every year,” Peacock said “We’re better than we’ve ever been in the defensive secondary and we’re better than we’ve ever been at receiver. Our offensive line is really good, too.”
Strengths
Despite losing key offensive weapons like quarterback Hayden Wolff (Old Dominion) and Sun Player of the Year Brandon Gregory (UT-Chattanooga), the Indians look to be potent once again with the ball in their hands.
Venice retains its top pass catcher from last season in Weston Wolff (70 catches, 796 yards) while promoting two promising sophomore receivers from JV in Jayshon Platt and Myles Weston. Joining them in the receiving game is tight end Garrett French, who proved his abilities while filling in for an injured Zach Fryar last year.
That would be impressive enough without mentioning new receiver Malachi Wideman (21 catches for 342 yards and 9 TDs) who transferred to Venice from Riverview in early August.
“I think we have a lot of talent at our skill positions, especially DB, that’s been a big upgrade from last year,” Wolff said. “We have a really good receiving corps. It’s awesome, I love playing with these guys. I’m super excited to see what we can do.”
Nico DallaCosta appears to be the top option at quarterback — though he is competing for the job with senior transfer Ryan Overstreet — and provides dual-threat ability that Venice has built some of its best offenses on.
The key to all of this may be a stout offensive line that has three returning starters who already have college offers in Thomas Shrader, Ethan Mort and Carson Peters.
Another strength for Venice will be its secondary, which has improved greatly with the addition of transfer cornerbacks Steffan Johnson (North Port High) and Charles Brantley (Riverview High).
“It’s really good having them because now we can move players around the field to fill spots, which is great for the defense,” said Rowan Foskin, who is moving from cornerback to outside linebacker this season. “Steffan has really stepped up from the spring and Chuck is gonna help us a lot back there, too.”
Weaknesses
There are no obvious weaknesses for a Venice team that made it to the 7A state semifinals a year after winning it all.
But if there’s one question about the Indians this fall, it’s how their defensive front seven will respond after losing every starter from that unit in 2018. The defensive front for Venice last season was dominant with Marlem Louis, Scott Schenke, Carson Sullivan, Denique Mayfield and Nick Giacolone all earning scholarship offers for their play.
However, new impact players Jeb Shrader and Charles Bowens will help fortify the defensive line while Foskin’s shift to outside linebacker should shore up some of the losses from last season.
There’s also the issue of replacing one of, if not the best, kicker in Venice history in Zack Sessa, who will grey shirt for the University of Florida this year.
Key Losses: QB Hayden Wolff, RB Brandon Gregory, TE Zach Fryar, WR Sam Whitney, DE Marlem Louis, DE Carson Sullivan, DT Scott Schenke, LB Denique Mayfield, LB Nick Giacolone, S Noah Carr, K Zack Sessa
Players to Watch: WR Weston Wolff, WR Malachi Wideman, RB Brian Taylor, QB Nico DallaCosta, OL Thomas Shrader, OL Ethan Mort, DE Jeb Shrader, OLB Rowan Foskin, CB Steffan Johnson, CB Charles Brantley.
