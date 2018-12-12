The Venice Indians’ basketball team opened its district play at the TeePee on Tuesday night and learned some important lessons against a team that is likely going to prove to be among the best in District 8A-11.
Though the Indians (1-3, 0-1) suffered a 74-60 setback to the Lakewood Ranch Mustangs (2-0, 1-0), the game was much closer than the final score indicated.
But for the first quarter, when the Mustangs threatened a blowout, Venice matched the visitors blow-for-blow.
“You know, we’re a good basketball team. I mean, we’re playing one of the best teams in southwest Florida there,” said Indians head coach John Flynn. “We just have to start believing we can win basketball games.
“We get it to 42-40 and miss a layup and they go back and get a three. That’s the kind of team they are. We have to start believing that’s the kind of team we are – the team I know we are.”
Considering Venice dug itself into a 24-9 hole after the first quarter, it didn’t seem possible the game could be close the rest of the way.
After the ugly beginning, the Indians outscored Lakewood Ranch by a single point over the final three quarters. That includes at least a half a dozen points they lost in the closing seconds when they were forced to foul.
The momentum clearly shifted in the opening minutes of the second quarter. The instigator was Indians guard Adam Gebel, who drained a 3-pointer off the dribble from the top of the key 44 seconds into the second stanza. Just 59 seconds later, shortly after a layup from Chason Rockymore, Gebel drained another trey from the right corner.
When Venice next got the ball, Connor Flynn found Gebel open behind the arc. When Gebel swished his third 3-pointer of the 2:20 of the second quarter, the home team trailed by only six.
“The first couple of games this season was just like tonight, we started off slow” said Gebel. “My teammates found me for a few shots. It seems like when something gets going, a lot of things get going. Nobody was quitting out there, that’s the important thing.”
The Indians didn’t slow down in the third quarter. Rockymore, Cyrus Lusk and Brett Keyso led the offensive charge.
Lusk completed a three-point play with 3:33 left in the third quarter, just when the Mustangs were stretching their lead.
Though Venice never took the lead, the closest they came was 42-40 after consecutive three pointers from Gebel and Lusk. The third quarter ended with Venice in a four-point hole, 44-40.
Venice battled hard over the final eight minutes. But when the time came to foul, the Indians fell only further behind.
Rockymore led the Indians in scoring with 20 points while Lusk added 14 and Gebel 12.
