The Venice football team went back and forth with Trinity Christian Academy all night long on Friday in Jacksonville, taking the game to overtime tied at 35-35 before eventually winning on a two-point conversion run by Brian Taylor in overtime.
The Indians led, 21-7, at halftime, but the Conquerors took advantage of some big plays to get back in the game. Conquerors quarterback Jacory Jordan passed for touchdowns of 34 and 99 yards to Marcus Burke and running back Kyjuan Herndon took a run 85 yards down the left sideline for another score.
Missing starting quarterback Nico DallaCosta for the entire second half after he took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter, it took some time for Venice to get back in rhythm on offense.
After holding a 14-point lead in the first half, Venice found itself trailing, 35-28 with 6:04 to go after the 99-yard Burke touchdown.
However, Venice went back to the ground game — led by Brian Taylor and DaMarion Escort. The two running backs combined for 130 second-half yards, with Escort tying the game at 35-35 with just 3:45 to go.
The Conquerors had a chance to win the game with the ball at the Venice 15-yard line and 10 seconds remaining, but missed the field goal wide left to send the game into overtime.
Key plays: Nico DallaCosta to Weston Wolff on 3rd-and-10 for a 10-yard touchdown to tie Trinity Christian at 7-7 in the first quarter. By answering the Conquerors’ opening score with one of their own, the Indians didn’t give up any momentum early.
Venice defense stops Trinity Christian on 4th-and-2 on the Indians’ 6-yard line. The defense bent, but didn’t break, coming up strong to hold Trinity Christian on its second drive of the game.
A toe-tapping 36-yard snag by Jayshon Platt ignited the Venice offense and put the ball at the Conquerors’ 4-yard line. DallaCosta ran in a score to give Venice the lead for good one play later.
DallaCosta took a helmet-to-helmet midway through the second quarter. The starting quarterback remained on the ground for a minute or two before walking to the sidelines. He did not return to the game.
A 34-yard touchdown pass from Jordan to Burke. An 85-yard rushing touchdown by Herndon. A 99-yard touchdown pass from Jordan to Burke to give Trinity the lead.
Ryan Overstreet to Malachi Wideman for a 6-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime. Brian Taylor followed up with the game-winning two-point conversion.
