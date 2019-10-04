The St. Frances Academy football team entered Friday night’s game against Venice High ranked as the third-best team in the nation and lived up to the billing, blowing out the Indians for a 49-7 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
It took 2:08 for the Panthers to strike first as starting running back Blake Corum ran for 59 yards on five carries, finishing it with a 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
“We knew we were outmatched,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “I just wanted to see if we could compete. We’ll look at the film and see who we’re gonna put on bus one when the playoffs come.”
Though the Panthers led 28-0 by the end of the first quarter, the Indians nearly brought the game within reach as backup quarterback Ryan Overstreet found tight end Garrett French wide open in the end zone for a 9-yard score.
Minutes later, Venice got the ball back as it forced a turnover on downs at its own 34-yard line and promptly marched down to the St. Frances 13-yard line. However, Overstreet threw an interception in the end zone to end any hopes of a comeback.
“On the road it’s tough, so getting out to an early lead was big,” St. Frances co-head coach Henry Russell said. “They had a chance to get back in the game when it was 28-7. Then they had the interception and we went down to score to make it 35-7 instead of 28-14. That’s when it turned.”
Venice kickoff returner Chuck Brantley — who had returns to his own 47 and the Panthers 46 in the first half — fumbled the kickoff to open the second half, setting up St. Frances with the ball at the Venice 47 yard line.
It took 1:35 for Panthers quarterback John Griffith to throw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Denylon Morrissette to begin a running clock. From there on out, Venice couldn’t get its offense going as Overstreet threw another interception and then turned the ball over on downs — allowing St. Frances to wind down the clock.
“Venice has a great team,” Russell said. “They’re well-coached and we appreciate the hospitality. It was a great high school atmosphere and we’re grateful for them hosting us.”
Key plays: Venice lost starting quarterback Nico DallaCosta to injury on the first drive of the game, forcing Peacock to turn to Overstreet.
After Corum’s opening score, he continued to churn out chunk plays — setting up a 2-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Addison and a 13-yard touchdown run by Kevin Thompson.
Corum scored his second touchdown in the second quarter when he found some space near the right sideline and ran in a 68-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up, 28-0.
The Indians, however, nearly turned the tide with a pair of turnovers. They forced a fumble on Corum at the Venice 30-yard line with 2:53 remaining in the first quarter and recovered a muffed punt at the Panthers 25-yard line with 7:34 left in the second quarter.
Though Venice couldn’t capitalize on the fumble, it took advantage of the muffed punt when Ryan Overstreet found Garrett French wide open in the end zone for a 9-yard score on 3rd and goal.
Following the touchdown, Venice forced an incompletion on 4th and 6 at its own 34 yard line and drove the ball down to the Panthers 13-yard line before Overstreet threw an interception in the end zone. The turnover gave St. Frances enough time to march down the field and score with seven seconds before halftime, extending the lead to 35-7.
Key stats: St. Frances Academy ran the ball at will against Venice. Corum ran 18 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns. The Michigan commit ran for 242 of those yards in the first half as he sat out nearly the entire second half.
In total, the Panthers rushed for 411 yards — keeping the clock moving all game.
The Indians, however, struggled to get past the line of scrimmage on most rushing attempts. Aside from a 12-yard carry from Da’Marion Escort, Venice was unable to rush for more than 5 yards on any carries.
Venice finished with three turnovers — two interceptions by Overstreet and a fumble by Brantley — giving St. Frances too many chances to stay in the game.
What it means: The Indians lost to IMG Academy, 46-7, in Week 1 and Friday night’s loss to St. Frances felt like a repeat performance. Though Venice never gave in, it was in over its head against the third-ranked team in the country with dozens of players committed to Power 5 college football teams. However, Venice still can win its district if it defeats Lakewood Ranch next Friday and Manatee at home on Oct. 25.
Quote: “We wanted to compete with them. We got through the gauntlet of IMG and St. Frances, and we’re focused on our district now.” — Venice coach John Peacock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.