Somehow, after dropping seven of its past eight games, the Venice boys basketball squad reached down and pulled out their most outstanding performance of the season.
Venice, which came into the contest with a 3-11 overall record, faced district opponent Braden River (10-5, 3-1) at the TeePee on Tuesday night and wowed the home faithful with a stunning come-from-behind, triple-overtime victory. Now you can add a win for Venice on their records and add a loss for Braden River.
The deafening noise which greeted the Indians’ 82-78 triple-overtime victory was the peak of what had been building up over the entire game.
“What a great win for us. We’ve been struggling for a while now and to get this win against a really good basketball team is just terrific,” said Indians head coach John Flynn. “They’ve been working hard, but we just haven’t been able to get all the pieces to work together up until now. I just hope it carries with us through the rest of the season.”
The Indians managed their impressive performance despite the absence of two starters – who are still serving suspensions. Cyrus Lusk will be back in uniform for the upcoming Lemon Bay game tonight at the TeePee. Additionally, top scorer Chason Rockymore fouled out late in regulation, leaving the Indians without his services for the overtime periods.
“The bench guys played a terrific game,” said Indians captain Brett Keyso. “When Chason fouled out, he told me I was going to have to come up big. He told everybody we were going to have to step it up. This is a real confidence booster. This is the kind of basketball we all believe we should be playing.”
Keyso and Adam Gebel led the Indians in scoring with 19 points apiece while Christan Rodriquez added 17. Keyso did much of his damage in the overtime periods, while Gebel and Rodriguez made their presence known from behind the arc.
Rodriguez, in fact, inspired the most deafening roar of the night when he sank a 3-pointer with 2:27 left in the third overtime. Though Venice had stayed with Braden River all night and had several leads throughout regulation, the Rodriguez trey was the first time Venice had led since a Gebel 3-pointer in the third quarter.
The largest lead of the night was just six points – held by Braden River in the fourth quarter. Venice never led by more than three — until the final moments.
“This was a 100-percent team effort. Everybody played and everybody contributed,” said Flynn. “This is my favorite kind of game when you can say that everybody played and everybody contributed.”
A late 3-pointer by Gebel in the final seconds of the first quarter gave Venice a 14-11 lead. Braden River took the lead back going into the locker room for halftime 29-27. The Indians remained in the two-point hole after three periods, 44-42.
The Pirates had the big advantage on the boards in the fourth quarter and took a six-point lead midway through the stanza. Gebel sank three foul shots after being fouled from behind the arc and Rodriguez nailed a 3-pointer later to help knot up the game at 57-57 to conclude regulation.
Keyso scored 10 of his 19 points in overtime to help secure the win.
“I’m excited for the next games, I feel confident this energy will stay with us for the rest of the season,” said Keyso.
