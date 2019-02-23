One of the most consistent high school baseball teams in Florida, the Venice baseball team added to its trophy case with a fifth state championship trophy last year.
Now, with several members of last year’s title team back with the Indians, a sixth state championship could be in reach in 2019.
“This team wants to be as successful as the team the year before,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “The seniors who were here last year were the ones who had that success and we’re trying to motivate these guys to have their own success.
“It’s a totally new team. It’s a good team, but it’s totally new. There’s gonna be a lot of players in there who haven’t played a lot.”
Here’s how the 2019 Indians are shaping up …
Last season: 24-8
District record: 6-1
Coach: Craig Faulkner
How last season ended: Though Venice lost the final game of the regular season, the Indians went on a tear when the playoffs began — beginning with a 7-0 District semifinals win over Fort Myers and finishing it with an extra-innings 3-1 over Pace to win the state title at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.
Why this season will be different: Well, things might not be too different for the Indians in 2019.
Though Venice lost several impactful seniors after 2018 — including current college players Mitch Donofrio, Justin Hanley, Chase Latchford and Reese Jackowiak — it returns a strong core of players this season.
What’s really working in Venice’s favor this season is the bountiful depth of pitching it retained. Losing only Jackowiak, Venice brings back its 1-2 punch from last season in Orion Kerkering (USF commit) and Danny Rodriguez (FGCU commit).
Backing up those two ace starters, Venice will bring back side-winders Clay Callan (SCF commit) and Jacob Faulkner along with left-handed pitchers Sam Ottman (Trinity Baptist commit) and Glenn Simes.
Also, look for right-hander Hunter Szewczyk and third baseman Reegan Jackowiak to make an impact on the mound.
While it’s hard for any team to repeat as state champions, the Indians have a lot going in their favor this season.
How they’ve done in preseason: Venice opened its preseason with a home game against the IMG Academy Black team. Even though starting pitcher Orion Kerkering was a bit wild at times, hitting two batters and walking three, he showed signs of his typically dominant self, keeping IMG off the board and striking out four batters.
In a preview of what’s likely to come, Kerkering combined with Jacob Faulkner to throw a shutout, and Venice just barely eked out the win with a sacrifice fly from Kevin Dubrule in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Venice will play again today at 11 a.m. as it wraps up its preseason against Strawberry Crest at Venice High School.
Impact players to watch: Orion Kerkering - Already a state champion and a USF commit, there’s not much left for the senior right-handed pitcher to accomplish at the high school level.
Using a repertoire that includes a low 90’s fastball, changeup, curveball and a devastating slider, Kerkering is unlikely to be scored on much in 2019.
Coming off a season in which his ERA sat just above 1.00, the senior is looking to get even more consistent with his location, work deeper into games, and maybe even win some accolades along the way.
“I wanna repeat,” he said of winning another state championship. “And personally, I want to be the 7A Player of the Year.”
Mac Guscette - Committed to the University of Florida already, the Indians junior catcher has a lot of responsibility in 2019. Along with helping Venice’s loaded pitching staff stay calm and locate pitches, Guscette is also adept at keeping runners in check on the basepaths.
In the preseason game against IMG, he threw out a runner trying to take second base and even picked a runner off second on a throw that zipped in so quickly it caught the IMG player off guard.
Coupled with his invaluable defense, Guscette will also be relied upon a bit more this season to generate offense. Look for this Gators commit to bat near the middle of the order and provide some much-needed pop for the Indians’ offense. Even with some experienced players from last year’s team now graduated from Venice High, Guscette is feeling confident in this team’s chances.
“Winning last year gave us a lot of confidence,” he said. “People again this year are saying we don’t have a strong team. But I believe in everyone and I feel like it’s gonna be a good year.”
Kevin Dubrule - A captain of the team who is committed to play at West Point, Dubrule is one of the most reliable Indians around. With his slick fielding at shortstop and his hitting and speed near the top of the order, Dubrule is one player who Venice can count on to produce most nights.
As the only returning infielder for the Indians aside from Guscette behind the plate, maintaining Venice’s strong defense will fall in the lap of this senior shortstop.
“We try to build off what they did last year,” Dubrule said. “They showed us how to do things the right way, for sure. But we have to be ourselves and capitalize on our own strengths. We have different strengths this year than we did last year. We just gotta figure that out and find ways to win.”
