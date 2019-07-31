By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
Coming off a season in which she was named the Sun’s All-Area Player of the Year and led her team to an undefeated regular season, Venice’s Kat Jordan has stayed busy this summer.
From the time school ended to now, she estimates that she’s had just about a week or two away from soccer. But she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Right now, I think this week is the time I’ll have off this summer,” Jordan said. “But it’s OK, I’m ready to go.”
After scoring 15 goals and dishing out 32 assists in 18 games, Jordan has already established herself as an elite player.
Even after proving herself to be capable of reaching the heights of high school soccer, Jordan hasn’t slowed down.
She’s been working with her Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) team, the Tampa Bay United. She’s been leading “captain’s practices” for the Lady Indians twice a week. She watched the US Women’s National Team march to another World Cup with her Venice High teammates at Bogey’s of Venice. She also attended an FHSAA Student Leadership Seminar with several teammates.
But perhaps most impressive of all is what Jordan just finished — the ECNL National Training Camp at the University of Portland.
“I was really excited,” she said. “It was a really cool opportunity. I got to go out to Oregon for a week with 36 kids from all over the country. We had training and games in the afternoons. It was about experiencing new players from all over the country and getting looked at by the coaches.
“I learned a lot, it was really fun. There was a lot of positional and tactical stuff we learned. It was really helpful for me.”
One of a select few in the country to be invited to this camp, Jordan got the chance to play with some of the best high school players in the country from July 22-27.
The ECNL National Training Camp is a joint program between the ECNL, Nike and US Club Soccer and “provides the opportunity for the country’s top female players to be identified and developed in an elite training environment,” according to a release from ECNL.
Along with earning a spot in last week’s national training camp, Jordan was also named to the ECNL U17 Southeast All-Conference Team and was named as an All-State player for the 2018-19 high school season by TopDrawer Soccer.
With an offer to play for Columbia University already in hand, there isn’t much left for Jordan to accomplish in high school soccer — except one goal she’s had in mind for a few years now: winning a state championship.
“We really want to win the state championship,” Jordan said. “This is an amazing group of girls. Every single girl is so talented and we all have such a great mentality about it. So that’s definitely our goal, but we really want to just continue having fun playing together.”
