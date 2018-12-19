The challenge for the Venice High boys’ soccer team is finding a way to believe it has improved, even when the results have been slow to come on the scoreboard.
Though the Indians (2-9, 1-4) again suffered a 2-1 loss to district rival Braden River (6-3, 4-2) on Tuesday night — just as they did at Braden River on Nov. 29 — coach Greg Atkin saw a dramatically different game.
“If you could watch this 2-1 loss to Braden River versus the previous game against them, you would see a huge difference,” he said. “Last time, they had us on the ropes for about 79 minutes and we happened to score in that one minute. Tonight, it was much more 50-50. It was like a playoff game. It might be the best game we’ve played all year.”
For most of the contest, it was not just the play that was 50-50, so too was the scoreboard.
Over the first 18 minutes, both teams bounced back-and-forth from one end of the field to the other with no result. Finally, the Pirates’ Adan Escobar drove a rebound from point-blank range into the back of the Indians net.
The lead lasted just six minutes.
In a goal not too dissimilar to the Pirates tally, Indians co-captain Drew Davis picked up a loose ball from in close and fired a drive to the back of the Pirates twine.
“I knew we needed to score there, and when we had an opportunity, I was all in with everything I had,” said Davis.
In what seemed like continuous back-and-forth action, Braden River and Venice took turns taking the ball into opposing territory. A diving save by the Indians’ Stefan Slavov midway through the opening half helped keep the match even.
But his counterpart was also up to the task.
The 1-1 halftime draw continued through 70 minutes before the Pirates tagged the game winner.
Joshua Knutson finally broke the tie that stood for 46 minutes. Though Knutson’s close-range shot gave Braden River a 2-1 advantage, Venice came back with some of its best scoring chances over the final 10 minutes.
“We need to work on finishing,” said Venice co-captain Brock MacDonnell. “We always need a goal, so our aggression up front is always good.”
“But, I think, we have to work on through passes at midfield. We have 14 underclassmen, so if we keep pushing, I know we’re going to learn how to get those goals.”
Sophomore Joaquin Rueda nearly tied the game in the 75th minute. His shot, though necessarily hasty, was driven right at the Pirates’ goalkeeper.
Three minutes later, Diego Heredia stopped a few hearts with his drive. From a tough angle, Heredia nearly handcuffed the Braden River goalkeeper.
In the final moments, Heredia was again in the center of the action. He scrambled to place the ball on a corner kick, knowing the final whistle could be blown at any second. He took two quick steps backward and two forward. Despite his haste, the ball was well kicked in front of the goal — but also well defended.
“That’s a game that could have gone either way,” Atkin said. “They could beat us five times and we could win that one five times. If we see them in the playoffs, we have to believe it’s our turn.”
