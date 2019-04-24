VENICE — In the last week before districts, teams are looking to get some momentum heading into next week’s district tournaments.
Venice (12-12) accomplished that Wednesday night by using timely hits and solid work in the circle in a 4-0 home win over Lemon Bay.
“We talked about being accountable,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said.
“Tonight, much better at bats, very calm. Our girls were very calm at the plate and swung at good pitches. We’re a roller coaster ride, night in and night out, and a lot of that comes with our youth. We lack some maturity at times.
“We could legitimately win and make it all the way to the Regional final, but we have to play a complete game like everybody else does. We have more depth than anybody else in the area does except for Lakewood Ranch. We just have to put it all together.”
That’s not to say the Lady Mantas (11-0) aren’t also feeling good as they wrap up their regular season.
They were challenged at the plate and hit into some good defensive plays, but they now enter survival mode in their quest for a district title.
“We just couldn’t put anything together,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. “We had some good at bats, but the few opportunities we had we let a few pitches go by and they made a few good defensive plays on the balls we did hit well. You can’t win with one hit.
“We’ll get a couple good practices and then we’ll get after it. We gotta win Tuesday if we want to play Thursday.”
Venice picked up the scoring early, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Freshman Bri Weimer lined an RBI single just over the shortstop’s glove into left field to score Antonia Rosa from second.
Weimer, who has played hot and cold this season according to Constantino, was red hot Wednesday. She added to her strong performance with a two-run home run over the center-field fence in the third to push the lead to three.
“Bri struggled at the beginning of the year then got really hot and then got in a bit of a lull,” Constantino said. “She has a little of what we call freshman-itis. Tonight she just settled down and took good swings at good pitches.”
Venice added their last run in the bottom of the fourth on a perfectly placed bunt that rolled just past the charging third baseman.
The hit scored Rebecka Mellor, who reached on a triple to the right-field wall.
Lemon Bay struggled at the plate with just one hit. Venice pitchers combined for the shutout with four strikeouts.
Lemon Bay finished as the second seed in District 5A-12 after losing a coin flip to break the tie with Lake Placid and will host the district semifinal on Tuesday against DeSoto.
Venice rounds out it’s regular season against Port Charlotte tonight and will be the third seed in 7A-11.
