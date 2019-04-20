The Venice softball team hosted the No. 1 team in the country on Wednesday night, and the Lady Indians proved they can hang with the best.
Though Lakewood Ranch starting pitcher Kayla Howald threw a complete game no-hitter, Venice countered with good pitching and defense to hold the Mustangs to one of their lowest totals of the year in a 3-0 loss at Venice High School.
“She’s given up zero runs this year,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said of Howland. “She’s pitched nine games and given up nothing. We didn’t battle enough early in our at-bats. The first three innings, our plan was to give them a chance through the lineup to see if they could manufacture some hits on their own. But she had complete command of her pitches.”
After losing to the Mustangs, 10-0, on Feb. 20 in a game where the Indians allowed nine runs to score in the first inning, Venice played a much more calm and controlled game on Wednesday.
Despite allowing a first-inning run on a walk and two singles, Indians starting pitcher Micaela Hartman settled in to allow two hits and no runs over the next two innings.
However, a double and a two-run homer to start the fourth signaled the end of Hartman’s night. In relief, Haley Adrian kept her team in the game. The senior got three straight ground ball outs to escape the fourth and went on to allow two hits and no runs over the rest of the game — keeping Venice down 3-0 and within reach.
“Haley Adrian is totally back,” Constantino said. “Our pitching and defense came up big for us. I’m proud of the kids. Nobody likes to lose, but when you play like that, how can you complain?”
Venice opened the home half of the first with Antonio “Peanut” Rosa reaching on a walk, and advanced to second on a passed ball. But a pop-out on a bunt, a groundout and a strikeout took care of the Indians, and they weren’t able to apply much offensive pressure after that — as they could only get one more batter to reach base for the rest of the game.
The pitching of Howald kept Venice from ever truly starting its comeback efforts, but the Indians never gave in. Megan Hanley likely saved some runs with two catches off the fence and Bri Weimer and Kayleigh Roper played flawless defense on the left side of the infield all night long.
When it came down to the final outs, the Indians on the bench were on their feet and loudly supporting their teammates up to bat.
While they ultimately couldn’t knock off the No. 1 team in the country, Constantino said his team showed that they have the mentality to play with the best.
“We just played the No. 1 team in the country who’s beating up on the best teams in the state of Florida,” he said. “We don’t like to lose, but I think you can learn a lot from a loss. I think we learned a lot about who we are. You could hear it, we were in the game mentally from start to finish.
“But they’re as good as advertised.”
