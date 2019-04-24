The district standings have been finalized and the playoff schedule has been made.
The Venice softball team is less than a week from playing with its season on the line, but the Lady Indians showed they still have some work to do on Tuesday night at Braden River.
Venice picked up the last two innings of a game postponed by rain earlier this season and lost, 4-0, to the Pirates before beginning the regularly scheduled game.
The Indians lost that one as well, 3-0, as they managed six hits — all singles — against the pitching of Maddie Lindsley.
“Today was a giant step backward for us,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “We came in with the intent of playing this like it was an end-of-season game, getting ready for Charlotte next week. If that’s what we’re gonna put on the field at Charlotte, then the season’s gonna be over next Tuesday.”
Two errors and two singles led to a Braden River rally in the second inning that plated two runs for the Pirates.
However, Venice (10-12, 3-3) countered in its next at-bats as Antonia “Peanut” Rosa and Tatum McGrath hit singles and Kayleigh Roper reached on an error.
But with the bases loaded and no outs, the Indians struck out, popped out and bunted for an out to end the inning with no runs to show for the rally.
“Without making changes at the plate, these are the results,” Constantino said. “I can currently only depend on Peanut, Tatum and Roper at the plate. From there down the rest of the lineup, it’s a coin toss.”
Venice starting pitcher Haley Adrian settled in after the two-run second inning to allow two hits over the next three innings to keep the Indians in the game.
Despite Adrian’s best efforts, the Indians couldn’t put themselves in scoring position for the rest of the game as they hit several pop-ups and ground ball outs.
Luckily for the Indians, they will have a quick chance to rebound as they round out their regular season with a pair of home games — one tonight against Lemon Bay at 6 and one against Port Charlotte on Thursday at 7.
“We lack leadership from our upperclassmen in the batter’s box, and it shows,” Constantino said. “That’s why we’re sitting here with probably the worst record we’ve had in 25 years at this school, with as much talent as they have.
“I don’t know. Something has to change, or the season’s gonna be over before they know it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.