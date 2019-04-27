Two days after dropping two games to Braden River on the road, the Venice softball team returned home to end their regular season.
Venice (13-12, 3-3) took advantage of the last tune-up game before the district tournament begins next week, using a six-run second inning and six shutout innings from senior Haley Adrian to pull away for a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Port Charlotte on Thursday night.
“These are always tough games to play,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “The kids are all emotional. You know it’s getting down to the end for the seniors. But it was a good game, I can’t complain.
“The defense was good and the pitching was great. Haley Adrian is definitely back on track. She’s back in the rhythm she was in two years ago, which makes our postseason a little brighter. We have four pitchers and we could pitch any one of them on Tuesday and have a good chance to win at Charlotte.”
All four seniors (Adrian, Antonia “Peanut” Rosa, Kay Holland and Kelsey Levering) started and played throughout the night.
It was an especially meaningful senior night for Adrian, who threw all six innings, completing her comeback from a wrist, knee and back injury over the past couple of years.
After sitting out most of her junior year and about half of this season, Adrian has built herself back up to one of the most polished pitchers in the area.
“It meant a lot,” Adrian said of throwing a shutout on senior night. “This might be my last game here at home, so to be able to pitch the whole game and pitch well, it really felt good.
“I’m not a very emotional person, but it was definitely sentimental. This will be a good game to remember.”
Adrian was nearly automatic from the pitcher’s circle, allowing just two hits all night as Port Charlotte was held to no extra-base hits on the night.
Bri Weimer reached on a dropped pop up to open the second inning, and Venice seized control of the game.
The Indians laid down four straight bunts as Weimer came around to score for the first lead of the game. Then, Adrian smashed an RBI single, Rosa hit an RBI sac fly to the fence, Tatum McGrath shot a two-run single to right field and Kayleigh Roper knocked in a run when she reached base on a throwing error.
By the time the second inning was over, Venice held a 6-0 lead with the Pirates foundering at the plate.
Eventually, the Indians reached the 10-run rule as they scored one run each in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th innings to complete the win.
The regular season is now officially over for Venice, but the seniors will have once more chance to make some lasting memories next week when the district playoffs begin with a game at Charlotte High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“We’re good. We’re ready to go,” Constantino said. “If we come out and play our game on Tuesday, we should win at Charlotte. They’ve beat us twice, but we’re a much different and much better team than we were then.”
