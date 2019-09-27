The Venice volleyball team got out to an early lead in the opening set against the Plant Panthers on Thursday night, but let it slip away in the closing minutes.
The Lady Indians (11-9) couldn’t rebound from the lost first set, falling in straight sets (25-22, 25-15, 25-14) at the TeePee.
“I think we just started getting in our rhythm,” Plant coach Vanja Todorovic said. “Coming here is a great experience because this is more like a college gym than a high school gym.
“In the beginning they had to deal with that, but once we started getting in a rhythm we dictated the tempo from there.”
Sadie Kluner led Venice with 14 kills, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Indians 18 hitting errors on the night. Once Plant (13-4) found its groove, the Panthers — the 20th ranked team in Florida — had too much power at the net for Venice to handle.
After taking the first set, Plant took advantage of its serving — registering three straight aces at one point — to take control of the set and the match.
Leading two sets to none in the third and final set, the Panthers went on a 10-point run to pull away for a convincing victory.
“I think we just took ownership of things and didn’t try to change things that happened in the past,” Todorovic said. “Because we had a lot of errors at the beginning of the first set. So instead, we focused on what was coming and learned from our mistakes.”
The loss comes after Venice finished 3rd out of 16 teams in the Battle at the Beach and then was the 30th team of 64 in the Durango Classic in Las Vegas this past weekend. The Indians now have four remaining regular season matches -- beginning with a match at Riverview on Wednesday -- before district play begins in two weeks.
