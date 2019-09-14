When the Venice High boys and girls swim teams took to the pool for their first home meet of the season Wednesday, they were facing a new challenge.
In order to repeat, both will have to do so in Class 4A.
But, with the loss of just one senior from each lineup and the infusion of some promising young swimmers, optimism remains in order.
Venice saw no reason to temper its optimism after handling Class 1A Out-of-Door Academy with relative ease Wednesday. The girls finished 91 points ahead (126-35) while the boys concluded with a 50-point advantage (110-60).
The Indians also won their opening two meets — a dual at Lemon Bay on Sept. 5, and an invite at Naples last Saturday.
“The (FHSAA) changed the (enrollment) cutoff for swimmers to just over 2,200 and we’re about 2,251 (at Venice High),” Indians head coach Jana Minorini said. “But, absolutely. I think we can be contenders for sure.
“We’ve never seen a lot of the teams we’ll be competing against this year. But our times have been good for this time of year and the teams have worked really hard during the offseason.”
The other schools in Class 4A-Region 2-District 6 include: Gulf Coast, Lakewood Ranch, Lehigh, Manatee, North Port, Riverdale and Riverview.
As for the action in the pool, many Venice swimmers competed in unfamiliar events as a cross-training exercise. In all, there were 22 events held, with each team competing in 11. The Venice girls won 10 of their 11 events while the boys were victorious in seven.
Senior Wesley Kephart, the reigning state champion in the 50-yard freestyle, was among the leading swimmers for the boys with wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle. In the 100, Venice took the top five spots with Cole Firlie, Kirill Luka, Amadeusz Knop and Emery Reszka following Kephart.
Teammates Rene Strezenicky and Ian Brann were second and third in the 200, respectively.
“It’s a new year and right now I just want to do the best I can and help my teammates to do the same,” Kephart said. “It’s definitely a new challenge with some stiffer competition, but I’m up for it.”
Other Venice event winners for the boys included Knop (200 IM), Jack Lambert (100 butterfly), Brann (500 freestyle) and Firlie (100 backstroke). Venice also finished on top in the 400-freestyle relay (Brann, Dylan Bechtold, Bryce Gartside and Aaron Swann).
“I swam some off events, but I was pretty happy with my times,” said Brann, who expects to compete most often in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. “I’ve swam the 200 free a lot, but not very often in high school events. I rarely swim the 500. It’s a great way to improve my conditioning.”
Kephart’s twin sister and girls co-captian, Ashley, was also a strong force in the meet. She finished ahead of the pack in the 200 IM and was runner-up to teammate Sarah Sensenbrenner in the 100 butterfly.
“Things are going really well for us right now. It’s such a positive atmosphere around here. It’s just exciting to be around it,” said Ashley Kephart. “We definitely have a high bar to meet and we’re going to have some tougher competition this year. But, I believe, we also have a stronger team that likes to work hard.”
Other event winners for the girls were: Michelle Whelton (200 freestyle), Sage Yenari (50 freestyle), Sarah Koenig (100 freestyle), Grace Hu (100 backstroke) and Michelle Krumholz (100 breaststroke). Venice also flashed its depth by sweeping all three relay events.
“My times are better than last year at this time, so I’m very happy with that,” said co-captian Yenari. “This is a time when we’re training really hard so there’s a lot of room for our times to drop from now until the end of the regular season.”
The Lady Indians opened the meet with a nearly two-second win in the 200-medley relay with Sensenbrenner, Vivian Bailey, Hu and Emilyn Mannino. The 200-freestyle relay included Amelia Baca, Mary Jane Bailey, Arianna DiMarco and Koenig.
Allison Cross, Ella Brookes, Sensenbrenner and Natalia Nichols finished well ahead of the pack in the 400-freestyle relay.
The Indians will have a week off from competition before hosting Barron Collier on Wednesday. The dual meet is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.