The Venice swim team has won its district in both boys and girls swimming for the past three years, and 2018 doesn’t look to be much different for the Indians.
In fact, Venice could be in a position to bring home some more accolades at the state level this year.
In 2017, Indians swimmer Kristen Nutter won the state championship in the 100-fly, and some fellow Indians swimmers might have a good chance to join her this year, said Venice swim coach Jana Minorini.
“We have a lot of speed on our team, and we have young players who can fill in the holes,” Minorini said of the Venice swim teams. “It’s gonna be hard to take us down. I think we might be unstoppable.”
Venice had the chance to host its first swim meet of the season on Wednesday. With the Venice High pool under construction for much of the summer, the Indians were finally able to get in the water for their first home meet of the season — one that also served as their “Senior Night.”
Fittingly, the Indians debuted their new pool with a dominating victory, putting up 213 points to handily beat Lemon Bay (97 points) and North Port (23 points).
The Indians honored their eight seniors with a quick speech about them and presented them with a white rose after walking through a tunnel of teammates.
The moment was a special sendoff to seniors who have spent the past four years honing their craft, but the Indians are far from done with their season.
“I’m really excited. I think it’s gonna be a great season,” Nutter said on the upcoming postseason. “The guys team is going to be really fast, and the girls team will be, too. We’ve gotten a lot of fast freshmen, so I’m excited. I bet the men’s team will win states. I think we’ll have some more state titles when we come back.”
The success is nothing new for Venice swim, which has sent dozens of swimmers to the state playoffs over the past few years. However, many of the swimmers are brand-new to Venice.
With several talented swimmers joining the Indians after competing for other area schools in 2017, Minorini said the new athletes on her team have been a blessing.
“I get excited every year knowing that we’ll have some new faces and just seeing what they can do and how I can help them,” she said. “But when they’re outstanding, how can you complain about that?
“It’s not only good for our team and for our school, but for the other swimmers, too. To be encouraged by them, to be supported by them, to be challenged by them. It’s awesome. And those guys who have come in, we already have had this really great team bonding.”
For junior boys swimmer Arik Katz, the transition to Venice has been a rewarding one.
After a summer in which he swam in the Pan-Pacific Swimming Championships in Fiji, Katz has continued his success over into the 2018 season, and is one of a few Indians swimmers who could likely be swimming in the state playoffs.
But as far as Katz is concerned, one of the best parts about switching over to swim for the Indians has been the camaraderie.
“Everyone works really hard and we’ve all bonded well with each other,” he said. “It’s a really close team. I think that’ll help us be really great toward the end of the season.”
Katz, who swam for Riverview last season, is just one example of the talent that the Venice swim team attracts each season.
Another swimmer who joined Venice from Riverview is senior Chasen Dubs.
Following three years of qualifying for the state playoffs, Dubs is well-positioned to make another run at a state championship this season.
Dubs first qualified for states as a freshman with Sarasota, then in both his junior and senior years at Riverview, and finally, he appears ready to make another run at states as a senior on the Indians.
“My first year at Sarasota, when I first moved here, I think I did the 100-fly and the 50-free,” Dubs said. “Then when I went to Riverview, I did breast stroke and fly. And then my junior year when we went to states, I did 50-free and then I did breast stroke again. This year, I’m not sure what I’m gonna race in — probably the 50 or 100 freestyle events.”
Along with the success of newcomers such as Katz and Dubs, what really drives the success of Venice is the light-hearted team atmosphere and endless support for each other.
It can be a challenge for Minorini to work with new faces each year and try to get them to all fit together, but the fourth-year coach’s said her focus on simply having fun is one of the biggest factors in having strong teams year-in and year-out.
“These kids have been really great,” she said. “You wouldn’t be able to tell, if you were an outsider, who just came to our team and who didn’t. I think they’ve done a really great job fitting into the atmosphere and community that we have.
“I think that’s why people want to come swim for Venice. Not only do we have a great team, but we have a lot of fun here. And I think that’s important for high school swimming.”
