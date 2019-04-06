It was at dinner on Valentine’s Day that Tessa Bohn asked Paradise Gibson if she would join her on the girls water polo team at Venice High.
The two Indians athletes have spent several years playing volleyball together year-round and have become close friends. One day later, Indians water polo coach Beth Bailey had a new player on her team.
“We struggled getting enough girls in the beginning,” Bohn said. “So I was telling Paradise about that, and the next day she texted me saying, ‘Hey, I think I’m gonna try it.’”
Since fielding a team with just six players in November (seven players are required for a full team), the girls water polo team has more than doubled to 14 athletes and owns a winning record (7-2).
After winning just one match last season, the team has flourished thanks in large part to athletes like Bohn and Gibson giving the sport a chance.
However, the two aren’t shy on giving newcomers a heads-up on the physicality the sport requires.
“Just swimming and playing the positions, I didn’t realize how difficult it was just to keep above the water,” Gibson said. “You’re like, ‘Why are my arms dying on me?’ You don’t want to keep swimming. But it gets better.”
Both Bohn and Gibson said it took some time to build up their endurance in the pool but have since turned into pivotal players for Venice as the district playoffs begin on Monday.
Bohn is one of the leading goal scorers for the Indians, as she led Venice with eight goals in the team’s inaugural home match on March 14.
Gibson has been a natural fit at goalie for Venice, using her 6-foot frame and long wingspan to shut down opposing teams.
While both players have been assets in the water for Bailey and the second-year Indians team, what’s been the biggest help is the leadership and positive examples the two seniors provide to a team composed of mostly freshmen and sophomores who are new to athletics at Venice.
“They’re seniors, they’re leaders and they’re athletic,” Bailey said. “They’re wonderful athletes, and I think that their attitude both in the pool and with the team is inspiring for the younger girls. It helps them understand how special it is to be a part of a potentially great team.
“I mean, hey it’s our second season, we’re in districts and we have a solid chance of making it to the district finals. That’s huge. So, we’re really, really excited.”
Along with learning the ins-and-outs of water polo, Bohn and Gibson have also still devoted much of their time to volleyball — as Bohn prepares to play collegiately for Navy and Gibson readies to play beach volleyball for Stetson.
Though they both had their initial struggles learning a new sport, they each had moments — such as Bohn playing her first full game and scoring five goals, or Gibson scoring her first-ever goal in Venice’s first home match — that kept them coming back for more.
And despite the fact that they won’t be on the team next season, there’s some satisfaction that comes with laying the groundwork for a new sport at Venice.
“We put out a video and we talked to tons of people saying, ‘Come play. Come try it.’ We had some girls come and not stay because it’s too hard. But now we have 14 girls,” Bohn said.
“Just seeing people play their first game is awesome. Seeing someone score their first goal is so exciting. Being the one who passes it to them for that is really fun.”
Bohn said she’s going to check out the club water polo team at the Naval Academy and Gibson said she would play in college, but Stetson currently doesn’t have a club team.
As they leave Venice High this spring, a new wave of students and athletes will be gearing up for their first year in high school, and the two think that anyone who likes sports should give water polo a shot.
“I would tell them to definitely try it and see if they like it,” Gibson said. “If you don’t like it, I’d say you should give it at least a few weeks because you’ll get a lot better.
“You should try it because you’ll never know if you don’t do it.”
