By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Writer
Most of the Venice volleyball team is learning on the go, but it’s hard to tell by the record so far.
The Lady Indians made it three straight sweeps to open the 2019 season on Tuesday night in front of a full and rowdy crowd at Lakewood Ranch High School, leading the Mustangs for most of the night in the win (25-22, 25-15, 25-11).
“It was a good test for us coming in here to a loud gym,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “It’s a process for us. We’re trying to prepare our team for what’s to come.
“They did a good job responding after the first set because I got in their grill a little bit and challenged them.”
For several of the Indians, Tuesday night was a taste of the road ahead — playing a well-coached team in front of a crowd that was dying to see them suffer their first loss.
It took just a 3-1 Mustangs lead in the first set for the student section to break out chants of “Overrated!”
However, those chants were short-lived as senior outside hitter Sadie Kluner gave Venice its first lead of the night on an ace.
“In the huddle, I told them to embrace that,” Wheatley said of his team playing in front of a hostile crowd. “You want that. You don’t want a quiet gym with nobody in there. You take it as a sign of respect and need to love an environment like this.”
Shortly after, sophomore Kiki Montgomery check into the game and rattled off four of her seven kills to help her team pull away.
With the lead in hand, Venice quickly fell into rhythm.
Seniors Kluner (team-high 10 kills) and outside hitter Gabbie Atwell (7 kills) took over in the second set as the Indians stretched out their lead with a 9-0 run.
Venice also benefited from having Kluner and Atwell manning the back row at times, as they combined for 18 digs, most coming in that second set.
Along with its senior leaders, some newcomers had a hand in the win as well.
Brooklyn Smith (4 kills, 2 digs), Trinity Angelo and Julia DeMasi all played a role off the bench, giving the Indians depth on the court that allowed Kluner and Atwell to take control.
Up 2-0, Lakewood Ranch couldn’t mount much of a rally as errors — such as hitting the ball out of bounds or missing dig opportunities — allowed Venice to cruise to another sweep.
Though Venice returns home on Thursday, keeping its record perfect will be a tall task as the team hosts McGill-Toolen — the 6A Alabama state champs — at 7 p.m. at the TeePee.
“We’ve got a really tough opponent coming in on Thursday,” Wheatley said. “We’re really going to have to dig in a little bit more.”
