The Venice volleyball team will get a taste of some of the best competition in the state this weekend.
The Lady Indians are hosting the fifth annual Battle at the Beach volleyball tournament, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Friday. It's an event that's grown to the point that it brings in roughly $100,000 in economic revenue to Venice, according to head coach Brian Wheatley.
This year’s Battle at the Beach will take place at the Venice High gyms with a start time of 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and feature 16 of the best teams from Florida — including one team from Alabama.
The Lady Indians are scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday on the second court in the south gym. Their first scheduled match is at 8 a.m. Saturday. Any further matches that day will be scheduled based on their results leading up to that point.
Matches will be best out of three sets and last about an hour each. The 16 teams will be broken up into four pools of four, with first place advancing to the gold bracket, second to the silver bracket, third to the bronze bracket and fourth to the copper bracket.
The cost to get in is $7 for one day, or $12 for a two-day pass.
