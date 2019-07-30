If you ask Port Charlotte football coach Jordan Ingman who deserves recognition for his work on and off the field, the first name he utters is usually Evan Smith.
The 6-foot-1, 245-pound senior is an example of a player who has worked for what he's accomplished and now strives to bring others up to that level.
"He's a program kid who came in about 50 pounds lighter than he is now and has matured into a 245-pound offensive lineman," Ingman said. "He's unselfish. It's a credit to him. It's him taking pride in not only his position, but his position group. That's what's made him into a great football player and a great leader for us."
Smith hasn't always been a natural leader on the team. It's a craft he's honed through the years.
Much like his ability to push around defensive tackles, Smith had to learn how to lead his position group and figure out how to get the most out of his teammates.
For that, he watched former Pirate Caden Marcum -- who is now a freshman at Valdosta State University -- and picked his brain on how to become the mentor Marcum had been for him.
"I took it head-on," Smith said of being thrust into a leadership role. "I learned from Caden and (Anthony) Mandile when I was younger how to lead us, how to bring us into war and how to talk to everybody -- not just yell.
"I struggled a little bit with it. I sat down with Caden a lot just talking about it. Talking about what I'm supposed to do if this guy's doing this. You have to not disrespect them or bring them down."
Marcum graduated last year along with Mandile and Austin Parkinson. That leaves Smith and Sean Gibbs-Alleyne as the only returning starters on the offensive line. Last year, the big maulers helped Port Charlotte rush for 217.2 yards per game.
Smith is entering his second full season on varsity and is weighing a good 25 pounds more than he did as a junior. During his time with the Pirates he has shifted along the line, having to learn every position.
Last year he played the guard position while learning how to play center in the process. That's where he lands this year.
"By the time he starts for us at center this fall, he'll have started for us at tackle, started for us at guard and now center," Ingman said. "That says a lot of this kid's team-first mentality, it says a lot of his intellect and his work ethic that we can put that much trust in him to be able to play at three different positions.
"He understands football extremely well. He's also a very athletic kid. He can get up to the second level and cut off backers and safeties. His quickness and burst of speed in addition to his intelligence is definitely his strength."
Smith and company in the trenches know they don't get their due, but that's OK. They're not in it for the glory, it's team success they're after.
"We know as the O-line group that we don't get much recognition," Smith said. "When you see Bo Guy run 40 yards downfield, that's because of us, but you hear his name. That's what we live for. We live for those 40-yard runs by our running backs because they'll come back in the huddle and dap us up. I'm very excited for the season because this is my last year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.