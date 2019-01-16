PUNTA GORDA – With the top spot in District 7A-10 on the line, Vanessa Vincente put the Charlotte High School girls basketball team on her back.
Vincente scored all 15 of her points in the second half as the Tarpons finished the game with an 11-0 run to defeat Cape Coral in a 30-26 slugfest in a battle between two of the district’s top teams.
The game was played in the auxiliary gym as the Wally Keller Gymnasium was prepared for a weightlifting meet.
The win keeps Charlotte (14-4, 7-0) unbeaten and on top in the district while taking what amounts to a two-game lead for the top seed. Cape Coral (12-6, 8-2) falls into a tie with Port Charlotte for the No. 2 seed, who will play at Charlotte tonight.
“We made an adjustment and Vanessa stepped up and did what the team needed,” Charlotte coach Matthew Stephenson said. “We played great team basketball down the stretch. Cape put up the pressure a bit and we weren’t ready for that, but we changed the game plan and we executed it.”
Joilynn Lewis hit a jumper early in the fourth quarter to give the Seahawks a 26-19 lead. It would be the last points Cape Coral would score.
Vincente took over. Hitting three straight jumpers including a pair of threes, with the final 3-pointer giving Charlotte a 27-26 lead with 2:32 remaining.
“There was a lot of pressure. I had to make some big baskets. I shot when I was open, and I knocked them down,” Vincente said. “It wasn’t the plan but I was the hot hand.”
Charlotte, which had been frustrated all night by Cape Coral’s smothering defense, turned the tables. Matisyn Moses made a key steal, while Aryana Hicks ball-handled the clock down, forcing Cape to foul.
Vincente and Moses hit their free throws in the final seconds to seal the win. Charlotte made only eight field goals, but six of them were behind the arc.
“It was a little ugly at first, but we figured out a way to earn the victory in crunch time,” Stephenson said.
The first half was a slugfest, with neither team able to find the net for an 11-11 game at the half.
Vincente hit a pair of threes to briefly give Charlotte the lead, but Cape Coral got Savannah Lang and Lewis going, retaking the lead and going on a 9-2 run seven-point lead, setting up the finish.
Cape Coral coach Brian Cruz said his team lost the momentum once Vincente got hot in the fourth.
“They hit a three, we made an error and they get hyped with the crowd at home. It’s tough to fight adversity on the road,” Cruz said. “We held them to 11 points in the first half, but Charlotte played great defense, too and held us to 11.”
Lewis led the Seahawks with 12 points, while Lang added 10.
CHARLOTTE 30, CAPE CORAL 26
CAPE CORAL 9 2 13 2 – 26
CHARLOTTE 5 6 8 11 – 30
Cape Coral (26): Joilynn Lewis 12, Savannah Lang 10, Poposki 2, Tisme 2. Totals: 11 4-7 26.
Charlotte (30): Vanessa Vincente 15, Desjardins 7, Moses 7, Pascal 1. Totals: 8(6) 8-13 30.
