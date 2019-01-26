Shelby Beisner, senior, Charlotte
Beisner was one of the most consistent athletes in the area, recording 365 kills and 380 digs. She also broke the 1,000 digs ark and the school record for career kills with 973. She signed to play collegiately at Florida Gulf Coast.
“She has been a four-year varsity starter and an amazing leader on the court,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “She is a very talented young lady with a great attitude towards her work ethic on and off the court. She has led our team in kills and digs. Proud to see her continue her career at Florida Gulf Coast University in indoor and beach volleyball.”
Kaitlyn Chavarria, senior, Charlotte
Chavarria was a force on defense, leading the team in blocks the past two years. She brought a certain energy to the squad that contributed to the Tarpons’ 24-6 record. She is signed with Indian River College.
“She has been a three-year varsity starter and she is the fire in our team,” Dill said. “She lead our team in blocks for the past two years and continued to show her dominance at the net. Proud to see her continue her career at Indian River College.”
Skylar Gribben, senior, Charlotte
Few players could outwork Gribben. During her three years on varsity, the Tarpons made it to Regionals each time. She is committed to play at Indian River College as well.
“She has been a 3 year varsity starter and is one of the hardest working girls on this team,” Dill said. “She was a leader on the court in defense. She has the desire to want to win and to keep pushing herself and her teammates. Proud to see her continue her career at Indian River.”
Alani Qualls, senior, Port Charlotte
Qualls transferred from Charlotte as a senior and found an instant connection with the Lady Pirates. She finished second on the team in kills (208) and kill percentage (55.1) and led in blocks (57).
“We’ve had a lot of kids transfer in over the years, but this is the first time we’ve ever had a transfer that just been seamless,” Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart said. “She’s a light on the court and a great energy. Easy to coach, doesn’t have a great volleyball IQ, but is extremely athletic and could pretty much pick up anything.”
Kiersten Tisdale, junior, Port Charlotte
Tisdale was a versatile player for the Pirates, who reached the Regional Finals this season. She finished first on the team with 51 aces, third in kills (195) and third in digs (182). She also had a big hand in the Pirates comeback win over Charlotte after being down 2-0.
“She’s somebody that knows the game more than anybody,” Burkhart said. “She’s a player that might not have as much height or agility, but she’s probably one of the smartest players on the court at any given time.”
Caroline Hill, senior, Lemon Bay
Hill is one of the better athletes to come through Lemon Bay High. She finishes her career second in kills (768) and digs (562) all time. She recorded 260 kills and 284 digs as a senior.
“Caroline a four-year starter, phenomenal all around athlete,” Lemon Bay coach Patrick Auer said. “She was a leader and team motivator. She would always thank her teammates first before taking credit for her success. A super role model for her teammates and future Manta Rays.”
Leanna Kelly, senior, Lemon Bay
Kelly was voted the Lemon Bay Defensive Player of the Year at libero as she consistently came up with big plays. She finished the year with 439 serve receptions with 184 digs. She also had a 92 percent career passer rating.
“Leanna was a team captain with a great team attitude,” Auer said. “She was powerful, quick and the leader in the back row. Plays with a ton of heart.”
Abby Hutchinson, junior, North Port
Hutchinson was a force at the net for the Bobcats as a junior. She led North Port in kills with 159 in 62 sets. She also led with 30 blocks this season.
“Abby was one of our leading hitters on the team,” North Port coach Chassity Taylor said. “Great thing about Abby was that 90 percent of the time she was fed the ball we knew it was going to be put down for a point. She helped get us out of a few ruts. She made key plays when we needed her too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.