AVON PARK — A water main break at Stryker Road and U.S. 27 will require shutting off the water Wednesday evening for up to 10 hours affecting Avon Park Lakes.
The water main break is located on the west side of the highway, just south of Stryker Road. The particular 12-inch water main services all of Avon Park Lakes, Avon Park City Manager David Flowers said at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The repair work and water shutoff for eight to 10 hours will take place Wednesday evening after 8 p.m. to have the least impact on people, he said. By the time residents get up in the morning to take a shower, the water should be back on.
It is a waterline that is in a metal casing, Flowers said. About a 60-foot section of the line under the highway may need to be replaced.
“It is going to be a major, major project; we haven’t started digging on it yet to see how serious it is,” he said. “We may find the leak right there or we may find it way up under there.”
It would affect two doctors’ offices on the corner if the work was done during the day, Flowers noted. A precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for 48 hours after Wednesday for Avon Park Lakes.
The water is bubbling up in that area, but workers are not touching it right now because if they start digging, it may get worse, Flowers said. So prep work will be done during the day on Wednesday. A turning lane at Stryker Road may be damaged by the work.
Flowers said Tuesday that a valve is no longer functional on the west side of the highway. If it can be replaced without any issues, the water shutoff may last only two to two and a half hours.
An electronic sign will be placed on the highway until the precautionary boil water notice is rescinded.
