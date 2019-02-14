Get your popcorn ready — even though I’m more of a nacho guy — we have Round 3 of Port Charlotte vs. Charlotte boys basketball.
And this one is the most important one yet.
The Tarpons will travel to Pirate’s Cove Tonight at 7 p.m. with hopes of being the first to dethrone the Pirates, who have won all 24 games this year.
The winner becomes district champ after neither team reached this point last year and earn the added bonus of a home game in Regionals.
Charlotte (20-7) has won seven of its last eight with the only loss coming from Immokalee (20-5), which is no slouch, and beat defending champ Lemon Bay 57-45 Wednesday in the district semis. Port Charlotte is riding a 24-game win streak and is in the midst of the best season in program history.
The Pirates have held the Tarpons well below their season average in points and have won the last two meetings by 10 and nine points respectively.
But we all know it’s anyones game.
The game plan for Port Charlotte remains the same. They want to keep senior Ahmad Johnson in check and not allow him to take over the game for any stretch. Johnson has scored a combined 19 points in two games against the Pirates though he has averaged 21 for the year.
He scored 10 straight and a game-high 29 against the Mantas.
For Charlotte, they don’t have one player to contain, they have five, all seniors. The Tarpons will have to find a way to penetrate the Pirates’ stout defense.
They have a size advantage, are very athletic and want to push the tempo. They will use that to their advantage.
You’d think the Pirates would have a clear edge being the undefeated team playing at home, but it’s tough to beat a talented team three times in a row.
Regardless of the outcome, I doubt this is the last we’ll see of this matchup. If both teams take care of business in the first round of Regionals, there will be more of this long-standing rivalry that has produced some great finishes.
Tomorrow there can only be one champion. So who will it be?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.