After a shutout victory over DeSoto County, Charlotte turns its focus to arguably the toughest stretch of its schedule.
If you ask the Tarpons, it's the most exciting.
Welcoming the challenge, the Tarpons will face Fort Myers, Riverdale and Braden River in consecutive weeks beginning with the Green Wave at home on Friday. Each of those three teams made the playoffs in 2018 and combined for a 29-6 record.
"We play for Charlotte, we stack our schedule," senior Jeremiah Harvey said. "We don't like playing blowouts, we like playing in these types of games. They get us ready for bigger games down the stretch."
The Green Wave and Tarpons are a lot alike in the sense that they haven't changed a whole lot over the last decade or so. Both teams center the offensive attack around a strong running game.
In its Week 1 win over Sebring, Fort Myers rushed for 228 yards led by 6-foot, 200-pound tailback Reggie Davis with 97 yards and a score.
Does that have the Tarpon defense worried?
"Our defense is locking them up," senior Malakai Menzer said. "We're ready for them. I'm not to worry about them to be honest. We have a great game plan, D-line is ready to go, linebackers are ready to fill. I'm ready to get out there."
Coming off a shutout victory over Desoto, it's hard to knock the confidence. The Tarpon defense also forced two turnovers, both interceptions by senior Jamal Warren.
But there are definitely things coach Binky Waldrop wants cleaned up, most importantly turning the ball over inside the 5-yard line.
"We have to execute better up front offensively," Waldrop said. "I thought our skill kids ran well. You watch the film on Saturday and try to get better at things."
Hardee (1-0) at Port Charlotte (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Hardee has had Port Charlotte's number two years in a row, but the Pirates are eager to get another shot at a 2018 playoff team. They plan to use it as a benchmark for where they stand early in the season.
The Pirates are coming off a strong win over Lemon Bay where Ja'Nyrein Washington showed his power on three bruising touchdown runs. Hardee also plans to use their running back tandem of Ellis Hodges and Wilney Francis, who combined for 168 yards last week.
"They are similar to last year — really athletic and extremely tough," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "The head coach and I played together at Wofford, so we run similar schemes. It's gonna be a dogfight.
"We'll have a very good understanding of where we have to get better heading into district play."
Players to watch: Port Charlotte — OL Evan Smith, LB Joshua Clerjuste, RB Ja'Nyrein Washington. Hardee — RB Ellis Hodges, QB Quintin Lindsey, DB Myron Refoure.
Last time they met: Hardee won 20-16 (2018 preseason)
Key injury: Virgil Luther (Ankle)
Predictions: Jacob Hoag, Hardee 24-22; Ben Baugh, Port Charlotte 24-21; Vinnie Portell, Port Charlotte 30-24.
Sarasota (1-0) at North Port (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
North Port was one defensive stop away from beating Sarasota last year, but the Sailors added some shiny new toys in the offseason.
Most notably, former Braden River running back Brain Battie, who rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns against Bayshore last week, adds to an already balanced attack. Sarasota quarterback Vincent Parisi is in his second season with their offense and makes the Sailors dangerous from all angles.
"That running back is very explosive," North Port coach Brian Hatler said of Battie. "And they have some wide receivers that are explosive and their quarterback has another year under his belt. They are a very improved offensive team and on defense, they fly around to the football."
But North Port had its own dynamic rushing attack last week against Estero with Jeffrey Terry going for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Players to watch: North Port — RB Jeffrey Terry, LB Dominic Spurlock, ATH Taylor Willis. Sarasota — RB Brian Battie, QB Vincent Parisi, WR Keandre Collins.
Last time they met: Sarasota won 30-26 (2018)
Key injury: Brett Brown (knee)
Predictions: Hoag, Sarasota 42-14; Baugh, Sarasota 42-12; Portell, North Port 42-7.
DeSoto County (0-1) at Lake Placid (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs were a few blocks and catches away from putting some points on the board in a shutout loss to Charlotte in Week 1. That's something coach Bumper Hay is looking to clean up against Lake Placid.
Lake Placid is coming off a 27-point victory over Zephyrhills Christian Academy with a strong-armed quarterback and a shifty running back to switch things up.
"As far as matchup, it's going to be interesting because I assume they practice against teams that throw the ball a lot and we run the ball a lot," DeSoto coach Bumper Hay said. "We play a smash mouth style, so it's gonna be physical."
Players to watch: DeSoto — DB Ethan Redden, LB Juan Garibay, QB Tony Blanding. Lake Placid — ATH Quwesmael Sholtz, QB Izayiah Patterson.
Last time they met: DeSoto won 16-8 (2018)
Predictions: Hoag, Lake Placid 20-13; Baugh, DeSoto 21-20; Portell, Lake Placid 28-21.
Venice (0-1) at St. Petersburg (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
A week after playing one of the most talented teams in the nation, the Venice football team will have a much different opponent in Week 2.
Playing with a roster of less than 30 kids, the results haven’t been pretty to open 2019 for St. Petersburg -- losing, 42-0, to Chamberlain in the Kickoff Classic and then suffering a 48-0 loss to Lakewood in Week 1.
“They’re probably trying to figure out where people fit,” Venice coach John Peacock said of the Green Devils. “I know that coach Fabrizio is a very good football coach, so I’m sure they’ll be getting better each week.
Players to watch: Brian Taylor (RB), Malachi Wideman (WR), Nico DallaCosta (QB), Chuck Brantley (CB), Desavion Cassaway (LB)
Last time they met: Venice defeated St. Petersburg, 49-13, in the regional quarterfinals in 2017.
Predictions: Hoag, Lemon Bay 52-3; Baugh, 56-0; Portell, Venice 45-0.
