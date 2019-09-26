The question heading into Week 6 is what can Port Charlotte do for an encore?
The Pirates (3-1) are riding a high after besting previously undefeated Sarasota on the road last week. They were able to slow down the Sailors potent rushing attack and finish plus-3 in turnovers.
They next play Southeast (3-0), their third undefeated team in as many weeks. The Seminoles, much like Sarasota was coming in, are undefeated but untested.
The Pirates have been a good measuring stick for teams so far and are hoping to add yet another quality win to their 2019 resume.
"They are very similar to Sarasota with their skill guys," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "They're long, fast and athletic. They're one of those teams where any one of their guys that touches the ball can go 80 on us in one play. It presents that same challenge."
Ingman thought last week was one of the more complete games the Pirates had played, given their various injuries. Sarasota was also playing without starting quarterback Vincent Parisi.
After turning the ball over seven times against Palmetto in Week 4, Ingman wants to see a repeat of the clean sheet they posted against Sarasota.
"It gives us confidence, but the reality is you're only as good as your last day," Ingman said. "The good thing is that we're prepared to see what we're gonna see because we've seen it so many times. It's not like we're coming off of five cupcakes."
A big part of the Pirates' ability to cash in on defensive opportunities has been two-way player Solomon Luther. The senior defensive back/receiver forced two turnovers and scored the go-ahead 33-yard touchdown.
Despite being a mainstay on defense for the past two seasons, he only recently started taking on more of a role on offense. Against the Seminoles, he's looking to maintain his high-level of play and even up Port Charlotte's district record.
"We just gotta stay focused, do our jobs," Luther said. "They're a good team. D-I don't matter. We just have to do what we do and we'll be on top. It's important to get these district wins. It could be the difference of making the playoffs or not."
Players to watch: Port Charlotte — QB Logan Rogers, ATH Solomon Luther, RB Ja'Nyrein Washington. Southeast — CB Camron Bartels, QB Maleek Huggins, RB Eli Daniels.
Last time they met: Port Charlotte won 21-18 (2018)
Predictions: Jacob Hoag, Port Charlotte 31-21; Ben Baugh, Southeast 28-24; Vinnie Portell, Port Charlotte 24-21
DeSoto County (2-2) at Cape Coral (0-5), 7 p.m.
DeSoto is feeling fresh coming off its bye week and looking for a statement win.
The past two wins have come in overtime and via a 14-point comeback. Against struggling Cape Coral this week, the Bulldogs want to come out fast a play a complete game.
That'll be aided by getting linebacker Juan Garibay back from injury. DeSoto is also wanting to get the ball into the hands of dynamic playmaker Ethan Redden on both sides of the ball.
"I always feel like we're more physical going in," DeSoto coach Bumper Hay said. "I think we have that advantage on them. Our first couple games have set that up. Other teams aren't expecting that physicality that we now bring."
Players to watch: DeSoto — ATH Ethan Redden, RB Jakeemis Pelham, LB Juan Garibay. Cape Coral — LB Bailey Garcia, DB Tyler Williams, WR Devin Frink.
Last time they met: N/A
Predictions: Jacob Hoag, DeSoto 35-10; Ben Baugh, DeSoto 35-6; Vinnie Portell, DeSoto 28-7
North Port (0-4) at Lehigh (0-4), 7 p.m.
Throwing last week's Tampa Catholic rout out the window, North Port looked to find a spark against Lakewood Ranch the week prior.
Utilizing a new threat at quarterback, the Bobcats began to really open up the running game, totaling 220 yards and three touchdowns between newby Kevin Riley and running back Jeff Terry.
But despite traveling to winless Lehigh, North Port isn't strutting its way down there just yet.
"Lehigh is really athletic," North Port coach Brian Hatler said. "It's our first district game so you can put everything behind you that's happened previously. We're excited about that."
Players to watch: North Port — QB Kevin Riley, RB Jeffrey Terry, ATH Taylor Willis. Lehigh — DB Tar'varish Dawson, DL Paul Barton, LB Jake Chaney.
Last time they met: N/A
Predictions: Jacob Hoag, North Port 21-14; Ben Baugh, Lehigh 24-21; Vinnie Portell, Lehigh 21-10
Venice (2-2) at Sarasota (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Getting back in the win column for Venice won’t be quite the cakewalk it was last year when Venice played Sarasota. In 2018, the Indians beat up on the Sailors for a 46-0 running-clock win.
But this year’s Sailors are a much different team. With the addition of Braden River transfers Brian Battie and Travis Tobey, the Sailors now feature a high-powered offense that’s averaging 46 points per game.
So with an opportunity to open district play at 1-0 against the Sarasota Sailors on Friday night, Peacock and the Indians want to remind everyone who they are.
“I’m looking for us to come out with our hair on fire and play our best game of the year,” Peacock said. “Hopefully you’re gonna see a different Venice team. The Venice team everyone has been expecting to see.”
Players to watch: Venice — RB Brian Taylor, WR Malachi Wideman, WR Weston Wolff. Sarasota — RB Brian Battie, WR Keondre Collins, QB Vincent Parisi.
Last time they met: Venice won 49-6 (2018)
Predictions: Jacob Hoag, Venice 38-24; Ben Baugh, Venice 35-21; Vinnie Portell, Venice 42-21
Lemon Bay (0-5) at St. John Neumann (2-3), 7:30 p.m.
Lemon Bay is still searching for its first win of the year and next up is St. John Neumann High out of Naples.
The Celtics have been up and down this year with a big 56-3 win over Community School of Naples to start the year, but have fallen, 56-35, to IMG White and, 49-0, to Bishop Verot.
It will be a good battle between a rushing attack averaging just under 200 yards per game and what can be a smothering defense at times.
Players to watch: Lemon Bay — RB Logan McCauley, LB Aiden Moore, K John Moore. Neumann — RB Kevin Pierre, QB Mike Joyce.
Last time they met: N/A
Predictions: Jacob Hoag, Lemon Bay 10-7; Ben Baugh, Neumann 28-10; Vinnie Portell, Neumann 21-14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.