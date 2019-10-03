Venice football coach John Peacock has called this year’s schedule the toughest he’s ever assembled, and for good reason.
After opening the season with nationally ranked IMG Academy, the Indians will host another national powerhouse when St. Frances Academy of Baltimore comes to town this Friday.
St. Frances isn’t a team many schools would bring in for a homecoming game — a game typically reserved for scheduling lesser opponents. Instead, Peacock says he’s looking to challenge his players so he knows who he can rely on when the playoffs arrive next month.
“I think there’s a much greater lesson in this than in playing someone who we can circle the ‘W’ on before we even play them,” he said.
“I’m trying to find out who’s going to compete, and who’s not. I want to know who I’m gonna put on bus one and who I’m gonna put on bus two at the end of October.”
Peacock and the Indians will be tested to their limits this Friday against the third-ranked team in the country.
In fact, the Panthers are so good that every team in their conference refused to play them last season — forcing the team to go independent.
Benefactor Biff Poggi and co-head coach Henry Russell took over the program in 2016, and the success was all but instant. After two winning seasons in its eight years of existence, it took just one season for the Panthers to leap into the top 100 in the nation.
The next season, they finished 13-0 and were ranked fourth. And they’ve been a top-five team in the country ever since.
This season is no different for them as they continue their quest to become the best high school football team in the country. Though St. Frances lost its first game since Nov. 12, 2016 to Mater Dei, 34-18, earlier this season, the Panthers still boast one of the most impressive rosters around.
This year’s group includes 19 players ranked as 3-star athletes or better, according to 247sports, along with four unranked underclassmen who have already received Power-5 offers.
“There’s some areas we can win, but it’s gonna be tough,” Peacock said. “They’re scary up front. They get after the quarterback and they stop the run.”
Simply put, the Panthers don’t have many weaknesses or flaws, especially compared to a typical high school team.
However, Peacock and the Indians aren’t worrying about rankings or stars. Their focus remains on capturing a third state championship — something hard to obtain without playing good opponents along the way.
“When you schedule a team you know you can beat, I don’t think you get a lot out of that,” Peacock said. “Not only from the football side of things, but in life, too.”
Players to watch: Venice — RB Brian Taylor, WR Malachi Wideman, OL Thomas Shrader. St. Frances — DL Chris Braswell, LB Demon Clowney, DL Dominic Bailey.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, St. Frances 45-14; Portell, St. Frances 49-14; Zucker, St. Francis 42-17.
DeSoto (3-2) at Lemon Bay (0-6), 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto is building momentum through the midway point of the season, coming off two straight wins and feeling good.
Last week they had four different running backs score against Cape Coral and are looking to spread the ball around again against the Mantas.
On the flip side, Lemon Bay is still searching for their first win of the season, but have a knack for keeping opposing offenses in check.
"Lemon Bay lost a lot last year, a lot of tough guys," DeSoto coach Bumper Hay said. "We're gonna try and spread them out. I think we have a little bit more athleticism than them, so we're gonna try and use that to our advantage."
Players to watch: DeSoto County — ATH Ethan Redden, LB Juan Garibay, RB Jakeemis Pelham. Lemon Bay — RB Colby McAuley, LB Aiden Moore, K John Moore.
Last meeting: DeSoto won 24-22 (2018)
Predictions: Hoag, DeSoto 28-10; Portell, DeSoto 21-7; Zucker, DeSoto, 24-10.
Charlotte (4-1) at Lehigh (1-4), 7 p.m.
Lehigh is known for one thing: speed. It shows more in track season, but the football team has plenty of it as well.
The Tarpons have the athleticism to contain it and are coming off two light weeks — a 39-0 win over Nova and last week's bye.
Trying not to look ahead to Palmetto and Port Charlotte that are lurking in the next two weeks, Charlotte avoiding making this any sort of trap game.
Taking a look at their schedule, Lehigh's 1-4 start is understandable having played Booker T. Washington (Miami), Clearwater Academy International and Naples.
"Look at who they've played," Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. "They are a lot better than what their record says. They have athletes everywhere and some D-I guys that we'll have to contain."
Players to watch: Charlotte — LB Malakai Menzer, ATH Jeremiah Harvey, RB Tai'Viahn Kelley. Lehigh — DB Tar’varish Dawson, DL Paul Barton, LB Jake Chaney.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, Charlotte 35-14; Portell, Charlotte 35-0; Zucker, Charlotte 41-7.
Mariner (1-4) at Port Charlotte (5-1), 7:30 p.m.
For the first time in two weeks, Port Charlotte isn't having to travel to an undefeated opponent. Instead they get Mariner for Homecoming.
Amid all the festivities, the Pirates are looking forward to a much-needed bye next week, but have to get by the Tritons first.
This could be a chance to open up the passing game a bit more than in prior games. Junior quarterback Logan Rogers had just one completion against the athletic Seminoles last week, but Mariner is more susceptible to an air attack.
One thing's for sure, running back Ja'Nyrein Washington, who had 57 carries over his last two games, will get a lighter load.
"They like to milk the clock and keep the ball away from our offense," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "Any time you play that type of football game, you have to be aware because you can lose possessions quickly. You can't take this game lightly."
Players to watch: Port Charlotte — RB Ja'Nyrein Washington, ATH Solomon Luther, LB Devin Hunter. Mariner — RB Cade Reynolds, WR Jalen King.
Last meeting: Port Charlotte won 43-6 (2014)
Predictions: Hoag, Port Charlotte 38-7; Portell, Port Charlotte 35-7; Zucker, Port Charlotte 34-3.
Bayshore (1-5) at North Port (0-6), 7:30 p.m.
Things haven't gone the way the Bobcats planned so far. They've shown flashes, but sit winless entering Week 7.
Having said that, they know the opportunity that this week presents. Playing another struggling team in Bayshore, which has been outscored 180-67 so far, this is a prime chance to get back on track. Bayshore's lone win came via a 26-6 defeat of Gibbs last week.
North Port has had a rough stretch of teams, but this week could begin to turn things around.
"This is a big opportunity for us," North Port coach Brian Hatler said. "We've been working extremely hard all season, but things just haven't gone the way we wanted. It's going to come down to our execution and we have to play well."
Players to watch: North Port — QB Kevin Riley, RB Jeff Terry, ATH Taylor Willis. Bayshore — QB Brian Coleman, WR Kevin Campbell, RB Davion Johnson.
Last meeting: North Port won 17-6 (2018)
Predictions: Hoag, North Port 24-21; Portell, North Port 21-14; Zucker, North Port 14-10.
