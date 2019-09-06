North Port’s defense stood strong for as long as they could, but the playmakers for South Fort Myers took over in a lopsided second half.
With the Bobcats (0-3) trailing 7-0 at halftime, the Wolfpack (3-0) running game exploded after intermission. After receiving only two carries in the first half, South Fort Myers sophomore running back Nathan Castor had his way with the North Port defense.
Castor went for 12 yards or more on six of his nine second half carries, scampering for 164 yards after halftime. South Fort Myers finished the night with 275 rushing yards, gradually wearing down the Bobcats front seven – earning 220 of those yards in the second half.
Despite another shutout loss, North Port’s defense delivered a strong showing in the first half, holding a dynamic Wolfpack offense to only seven points and 140 total yards. In a scoreless game late in the first quarter, the Bobcats defense held strong in the red zone. De’Andre Wilson batted down a potential touchdown pass before Landon Basore stuffed a fourth down run at the North Port five-yard line.
Key plays: The Bobcats had the chance to take the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter, but the Wolfpack blocked a John-Victor Oliviera field goal attempt and returned it 34 yards into North Port territory.
In a 7-0 game early in the third quarter, Castor gashed the middle of the Bobcats defense and took off for 66 yards before being dragged down at the Bobcats’ 24 yard-line. Five plays later, South Fort Myers capped a 99-yard drive with a powerful four-yard touchdown run by Marco Cardona, who barreled through Bobcat defenders to extend the lead to 13-0.
With North Port clinging to hope early in the fourth quarter, Wolfpack quarterback Ra’heem Gibson rolled right and launched a long ball to junior receiver Anthony Ramos. Ramos hauled in a 37-yard touchdown in stride at the goal line to bring the margin to 20-0.
Key stats: South Fort Myers out-rushed North Port 275-115 on the night. Junior tailback Jeffrey Terry ran hard for the Bobcats all night, but his 4.7 yard-per-carry average fell well short of Castor’s 15.2.
North Port quarterback Devon Prokopiak was just 6-for-16 through the air, throwing a costly fourth quarter interception that led to a Wolfpack touchdown on the next play.
What it means: It's back to the drawing board for head coach Brian Hatler. Hatler was impressed by his defense's effort in the first half, but knows his offense has a long way to go to threaten other teams in the area. The Bobcats will visit Lakewood Ranch next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
What they said: "We got off to a good start, our defense has been playing pretty solid," North Port coach Brian Hatler said. "But we have to get them off the field. We had too many turnovers in the second half."
"We played pretty good team defense at times, but we've got to improve on offense and take care of the football. We just have to be more consistent on offense. We do good things, and then we turn around and do really bad things. We just have to get better and that starts in practice."
