It originally appeared as though with one match remaining, a point and a half separated Lemon Bay and North Port for the Bobcat Christmas Classic trophy.
The perceived final bout pit Lemon Bay’s Derick Dagg against North Port’s Quinn Wright in the 138-pound weight class with the winner taking the top spot.
After a tight match, Dagg got a pin in the third period, giving Lemon Bay six team points and what they thought was a 207-199.5 win. But a North Port wrestler’s points got lost in the shuffle. With a revised score of 215.5-207, North Port sealed a tournament win on its home mats.
Port Charlotte High and The Imagine School of North Port also wrestled and finished eighth and 10th respectively.
North Port dominated the lower weights with wins from Gannon Wertz (113), Bryant McLellan (120), Raegan McDonald (126), Tyler Eastes (132) and Tavis Bell (145).
Taking the top spot in their weight classes for Lemon Bay were Dagg (138,5-0, 5 pins), Lance Schyck (152, 5-0, 5 pins), Tyson Davids (170, 5-0, 5 pins) and Brock LaVallee (220, 5-0). Schyck, a freshman, earned his first high school tournament win.
Also performing well for the Mantas were Marshall Locke (160), Bryce Taranto (113), Luke Heffner (145) and Kyle Dragon (285) finished second.
“Really proud of our team,” Lemon Bay head coach Mike Schyck said. “Our new guys needed to get some wins under their belts this year and many were able to do that today. Our experienced wrestlers showed their consistency, and got their wins.”
Imagine got a podium finish from Nick At, who defeated Mat Monahan of Lakewood Ranch in the third-place match of the 145-pound weight class.
Top finishers for Port Charlotte were Wesley Dzwonek (152, 4th place), Zach Adkinson (138, 5th place), Aiden Gray (195, 5th place) and Okten Logue (220, 5th place).
