No matter what the Venice boys soccer team does this season, it will be difficult to avoid the pitfalls of youth and inexperience.
There are certain factors — such as size, skill and confidence — that can sometimes be tough to overcome for a young team such as the Indians.
On a brisk Tuesday night in Sarasota, Venice hung with Cardinal Mooney for most of the match, but made a couple crucial mistakes on it way to a 3-0 loss to the Cougars.
“The score of the game clearly doesn’t reflect the balance of this game,” Venice associate head coach Greg Atkin said. “Their second two goals weren’t them breaking us down, they were just individual mistakes. Those usually don’t happen, but that’s part of having a team of mostly 15 year-olds. Hopefully by the time playoffs come, we can iron out some of these mistakes.”
For an Indians team that has 18 underclassmen out of 23 players, some mistakes are bound to happen.
But despite Venice’s miscues in the final minutes, the Indians were within reach for the majority of the match. After holding Cardinal Mooney off the board for nearly the entire first half, junior Trevor Yull connected on his first of two goals in the 38th minute when his shot ricocheted off a Venice player’s leg and into the net.
Later in the second half, Yull struck again with just six minutes left to play as his corner kick bounced off goalkeeper Stefan Slavov’s hands and into the net.
Even with the error, Slavov was one of the primary reasons the Indians were in contention for most of the night.
The sophomore keeper had 13 saves on 16 shots on goal from the Cougars — diving, sliding and jumping around the goal to keep his team in striking distance.
“He’s getting better,” Atkin said of his goalkeeper. “There’s been plenty of games where Stefan keeps us in the game with the amount of saves he makes. He’s just gotta iron out that one mistake per game that catches him off-guard. But he’s one of those kids who’s a sophomore and has time to grow. So by the time he reaches his full potential, we’ll be just fine.”
However, no matter what Slavov did in goal, the Indians had to score to come away with the win. With only two shots on goal (none in the first half), the Indians couldn’t put themselves in a position to keep up with the Cougars.
For comparison, the Cougars peppered Venice’s side of the field with 23 shots (16 on goal).
Though senior Ryan Vietkus took advantage of an Indians’ defensive error to make the deficit 3-0 in the final minutes, the match was all but over.
As the Indians continue to learn and grow together, they’ll move forward from Tuesday night’s loss knowing they have the potential to beat teams like Cardinal Mooney, as long as they can solve their offensive woes.
“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Atkin said on what the offense is missing. “Whatever it is, we’re just not clicking. We’re missing that one final spark. I really don’t have an answer for it right now. If I did, we wouldn’t be having this problem.”
