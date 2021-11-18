ENGLEWOOD — It takes more than 300 volunteers working behind the scenes for the Englewood Beach Waterfest to come alive in Englewood beginning tonight.
Many of them will be a part of the race-day events at the Englewood Beach on Saturday and Sunday, taking tickets, guiding viewers, serving food tending bar, as boats roar just offshore, vying for the Offsore Powerboat Association’s World Championships.
But a smaller group, the 11 volunteer members of the Waterfest’s Board of Directors, is key to pulling everything together. Each director has his or her own responsibilities, and they all rely on an army of volunteers to help carry it out.
For board members like Elaine Miller of Suncoast Architect in Englewood, volunteers help make the event a success.
“We have people who fly in from Chicago to volunteer at Waterfest,” said Miller. “Our volunteers serve in many capacities. We have pretty much all of our volunteer positions filled. I think we may rename them next year to ambassadors because they are so committed to our mission.”
Miller said volunteers help with fundraising like the pirate poker run in Punta Gorda and Englewood.
Capt. Ralph Young, another board member, oversees the wet pits, the place where the powerful speedboats and their crews get into the water.
“This is a family-friendly event that we recommend to anyone who wants to have a great weekend on Englewood Beach,” he said. “Who doesn’t want to come out, have some good food and watch boats race along the water at speeds of 100 miles per hour?”
Another board member, Dana Lutz, is in charge of the family conservation area. This year families can enjoy seeing exhibits from Mote Marine Lab in Sarasota, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Lemon Bay Conservancy, Sarasota Bay Estuary, Wildlife Center of Venice and see Josh the Otter from the Rotary Club.
“Kids can build a boat and enjoy the butterfly garden,” Lutz said of the free conservation area at Waterfest. “There will be sand art and even a Thanksgiving craft. We went all out this year. We want families to enjoy the experience.”
Young said economic reports show more than $5.8 million is generated in the region from Waterfest each year.
The Englewood Beach kicked off with the popular Waterfest Block Party Friday, where the public could see the power boats close up and meet the racing team, as well as enjoy refreshments and foods.
Racing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Englewood Beach. Gates open at 9 a.m. both days. Visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com and www.facebook.com/englewood beachwaterfest to find out more about tickets, offsite parking, transportation to and from Englewood Beach and updated information on the races.
