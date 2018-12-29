AVON PARK — Julian Thomas Joseph, 18, of Sebring, was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to a Dec. 19 drug deal that ended in a shooting. He is being charged with attempted felony murder and robbery with a firearm.
Just before midnight on Dec. 19, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about an attempted murder in the Dollar General parking lot at 86 N. Olivia Drive. They found a 19-year-old man shot multiple times and laying on the ground in the parking lot. A witness was also on the scene.
According to the arrest report, while deputies were rendering aid to the victim they found a cell phone that did not belong to the victim or witness.
The victim was taken to Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center in Sebring.
Deputies caught up with the victim at the hospital and he told them he was in contact with “Julian” on Snapchat. The victim admitted to authorities he was going to meet the suspect at Dollar General in order to sell Joseph two ounces of marijuana. At the meet site, the victim got into the back passenger seat of a black sedan in order to sell the drugs.
The victim also told deputies the suspect, Joseph, was the passenger in the front seat of the black sedan. He described the suspect as being a light complected black male with an afro and described the driver as a “light-skinned black man with tattoos on his face.”
The report shows the victim told deputies there were two “light-skinned Hispanics” in the back seat of the sedan.
After getting into the back of the vehicle, the victim said the driver pulled out a dark semiautomatic gun, pointed it at him and tried to steal the marijuana. The victim was trying to stop the theft when the driver shot him twice, according to the arrest report.
The witness was able to corroborate the victim’s account. In a statement, the witness said the two were in the parking lot in the victim’s car where the deal was to take place. The witness heard two or three gun shots and saw the sedan speeding out of the parking lot, the report indicates. The witness said two cell phones were on the ground near the victim. One of the phones belonged to the victim.
The victim gave consent for his iPhone to be searched. Authorities discovered a Snapchat interaction between the victim and an account that corresponded with Joseph’s name. Detectives looked at the Samsung Galaxy phone that was left at the scene. By using an IP address and GPS locations, authorities found Joseph’s residence in Sebring.
Joseph is in the Highlands County Jail with a bond of $100,000.
