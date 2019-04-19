The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Keith McAlister, 47, 600 block of Linden Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Craig Klingel, 31, 2000 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, narcotics equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $22,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gina Ludlam, 40, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500. - Compiled by Tom Harmening
