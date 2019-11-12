The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty robbery, third or subsequent conviction. Bond: $7,500.

• Brian Neu, 41, 500 block of Peach Street, Venice.  Charges: two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: $15,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Marte Givens, 32, 4300 block of Balsey Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Dustin Berrios, 27, 6100 block of Corcoran Avenue, North Port. Charges: violation, financial responsibility law. hit and run, leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $7,750.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kevin Hamilton, 24, 6300 block of East Armada Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing police with disregard to safety of persons or property, battery on law enforcement official, driving while license suspended, first offense, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $6,220.

• Kelly McDonald, 27, 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Felicia Brown, 41, 300 block of San Marino Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

