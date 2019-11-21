The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Charlotte Yanke, 61, 100 block of Sandhurst Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brandon Carr, 36, 900 block of Orinoco Court, Venice. Charges: three counts, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $3,500.

Dustin Nagy, 35, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: dealing in stolen property, fraud, giving false information to obtain refund. Bond: $7,620.

Barbara Wooldridge, 56, 8300 block of Osbert Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft, less than $500. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Johnee Culler, 24, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: opium or derivative with intent to sell, amphetamine trafficking, 14 grams or less. Bond: none.

Nicolas Barienbrook, 38, 300 block of Warfield Avenue, Venice. Charge: amphetamine tracking, 14 grams or less. Bond: none.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

