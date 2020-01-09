The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Marissa Finchout, 37, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
Brian Jester, 54, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond; None.
Tamara Lake, 37, 3900 block of Ragen Street, North Port. Charges: petty theft, second conviction, four counts of trespassing of occupied structure. Bond: $8,000.
Patrick Love, Jr., 39, 1100 West Price Blvd., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense, engaging in contracting business without certification. Bond: $7,000.
Eric Norton, 32, 2000 block of Cloras Street, North Port. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $1,070.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sandro Martinez Mendoza, 40, 8100 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Cameron Jackson, 29, 8000 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge; petty theft, first offense. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Richard Waem, 18, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing on school grounds. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
