The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Marissa Finchout, 37, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Brian Jester, 54, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000.  Bond; None.

Tamara Lake, 37, 3900 block of Ragen Street, North Port. Charges: petty theft, second conviction, four counts of trespassing of occupied structure. Bond: $8,000.

Patrick Love, Jr., 39, 1100 West Price Blvd., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense, engaging in contracting business without certification. Bond: $7,000.

Eric Norton, 32, 2000 block of Cloras Street, North Port. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $1,070.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sandro Martinez Mendoza, 40, 8100 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Cameron Jackson, 29, 8000 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge; petty theft, first offense. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Richard Waem, 18, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing on school grounds. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

