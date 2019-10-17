The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael MacKenzie, 62, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
Kevin Murphy, 66, 8500 block of Sydney Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $1,500.
Katherine McCoy, 33, 200 block of East Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
Christian Penkert, 50, 200 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: person on park property after hours. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ned Zobuk, 59, 2800 block of Colonade Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kailin Brown, 27, 3900 block of Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charges: four counts of giving false information to pawn broker, less than $300, four counts of dealing in stolen property. Bond: $12,000.
William Guziejka, 72, 600 block of Ironwood Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.