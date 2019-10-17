The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael MacKenzie, 62, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.

Kevin Murphy, 66, 8500 block of Sydney Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $1,500.

Katherine McCoy, 33, 200 block of East Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.

Christian Penkert, 50, 200 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: person on park property after hours. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ned Zobuk, 59, 2800 block of Colonade Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kailin Brown, 27, 3900 block of Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charges: four counts of giving false information to pawn broker, less than $300, four counts of dealing in stolen property. Bond: $12,000.

William Guziejka, 72, 600 block of Ironwood Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

