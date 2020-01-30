The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Stephanie Broyles, 39, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,120.

Daniel Garcia, 57, 200 block of Brighton Court, Englewood. Charges: three counts DUI. Bond: $1,120.

William Guertin, 43, 400 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $500.

Keith Mcalister, 48, 4000 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug equipment, driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Jonathan Ortiz, 32, 2600 block of Roxbury Court, North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

Doug Rankin, 52, 3300 block of Taconic Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Heather Babb, 36, 2400 block of Affinity Lane, North Port.  Charges: making false report, giving false information to a law enforcement official. Bond: $500.

Darreon Allen, 24, 6700 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery, burglary of vehicle. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

William Welch, 18, 100 block of Airport Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI, possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

