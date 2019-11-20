The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Samantha Tomasi, 19, 7000 block of Bargello Street, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kaylee Sasek, 30, 3100 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charge: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

