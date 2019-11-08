The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Stephanie Stanley, 30, 500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, giving false ID to a law enforcement officer. Bond: None.

• Evan Bouchard, 52, 1200 block of Tooley Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of fraud, swindling to obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $4,500.

• Jarrod Cheetham, 35, 8400 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Matthew Clemens, 29, 2700 block of Vizza Lane, North Port. Charges: cocaine possession with intention to sell, marijuana possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, operating a tattoo establishment without a license. Bond: $3,620.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

