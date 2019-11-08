Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.